ETV Bharat / bharat

Mandatory Levy Of Service Charge By Restaurants Violates Consumer Law: CCPA

New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has taken suo motu cognizance of levy of service charge by 27 restaurants located across the country in violation of consumer rights and adoption of unfair trade practices under Section 2(47) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

As per a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release, the action follows the judgment of the High Court of Delhi dated March 28, 2025, which upheld the guidelines issued by CCPA on levy of service charge. The court held that mandatory collection of service charge by restaurants is contrary to law and observed that all restaurant establishments are required to adhere to the CCPA guidelines. It further affirmed that CCPA is fully empowered to enforce its guidelines in accordance with law.

The guidelines to prevent unfair trade practices and protection of consumer interest with regard to levy of service charge in hotels and restaurants, issued by CCPA on July 4, 2022 stipulate that:

1. No hotel or restaurant shall add service charge automatically or by default in the food bill

2. No service charge shall be collected by any other name

3. Consumers shall not be forced to pay service charge and must be clearly informed that it is voluntary and optional

4. No restriction on entry or provision of services shall be imposed based on refusal to pay service charge

5. Service charge shall not be added to the bill and subjected to GST

Investigations revealed that several restaurants, including Café Blue Bottle, Patna, and China Gate Restaurant Private Limited (Bora Bora), Mumbai, were automatically levying a 10 per cent service charge by default, in clear violation of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 and the CCPA Guidelines, which have now been upheld by the High Court of Delhi, said the release.

The action was initiated based on complaints received on the National Consumer Helpline (NCH), supported by invoices clearly reflecting default addition of service charge. A detailed investigation established that such practices amount to Unfair Trade Practice under Section 2(47) of the Act.