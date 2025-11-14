ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Coordinates Return Of Wanted Fugitive Jagdish Punetha From UAE Via Interpol

New Delhi: In a significant law enforcement operation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has successfully facilitated the return of wanted fugitive Jagdish Punetha from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on November 13, 2025.

Punetha, who was the subject of a Red Notice issued by INTERPOL, is wanted by the Uttarakhand Police in connection with FIR No. 239/2021, registered at Pithoragarh Police Station on allegations of cheating and criminal conspiracy. The accused had fled India and was residing in the UAE, prompting Indian authorities to initiate international coordination for his apprehension.

The CBI, acting as the National Central Bureau (NCB) for INTERPOL in India, played a pivotal role in tracking the fugitive. On May 6, 2025, a Red Notice was issued against Punetha at the request of Uttarakhand Police. These notices are circulated globally to law enforcement agencies, enabling them to locate and detain wanted individuals. Leveraging these channels, the CBI liaised with UAE authorities to identify, locate, and apprehend Punetha.

A team of Uttarakhand Police officials visited the UAE to escort Punetha back to India. The operation concluded successfully when the fugitive arrived in New Delhi on November 13, 2025, under the supervision of the CBI and state police authorities.