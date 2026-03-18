Man Set To Return Home After Being Detained In Bangladesh On Suspicion Of Being 'Indian Spy' After 41 Years
Amid recent political and diplomatic tensions between India and Bangladesh, Bangladeshi villagers detained a man who was found wandering in a suspicious manner.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 9:42 PM IST
By Surajit Dutta
Kolkata: A resident of Hili in the Dakshin Dinajpur district went missing and ended up in Bangladesh while he was still in school. Across the border, he was detained on suspicion of being an 'Indian spy.' The man, identified as Jaidul alias Lipon Mondal, is now in safe custody in Bangladesh and is expected to return home soon. His elderly mother has appealed for his safe return and is awaiting his arrival after more than four decades.
Amid recent political and diplomatic tensions between India and Bangladesh, villagers in a Bangladeshi village detained a man who was found wandering in a suspicious manner. Rumours spread that he was an Indian intelligence operative.
Videos of the incident went viral on social media, showing the man surrounded by a crowd and being questioned. However, the West Bengal Radio Club (Ham Radio) stepped in and began efforts to verify his identity.
It was soon revealed that the man was not a spy, but a mentally unstable resident from the Hili border area who had been missing for nearly 41 years.
According to sources, the man gave inconsistent statements during questioning. At one point, he claimed to have completed a Maste's degree in Economics from Dhaka University. However, authorities at the university found no record of him.
He later said to have valid travel documents but could not explain their whereabouts. This agitated the mob, which nearly turned violent.
Ambarish Nag Biswas, Secretary of the West Bengal Ham Radio Club, said the organisation was alerted by a contact in Bangladesh. "A friend from Rangpur, Zainal Abedin Rajib, informed us about a viral video stating that an Indian man was being attacked on suspicion of spying. We began efforts to identify him," he said.
Using their network, the team traced his identity to Kharun village in the Hili border area of South Dinajpur. He was identified as Jaidul, also known as Lipon Mondal, who had gone missing while studying in primary school.
When members of the Ham Radio Club reached his home, they found his family living in poverty. Lipon's two brothers work as sharecroppers, and the family had long given up hope of finding him. When they learned about Jaidul being alive, his elderly mother, Lalifa Mondal broke down in tears. In a video message, she appealed for her son' safety. "My son went missing in childhood. I have learned that he is in Bangladesh. He is mentally unwell. I request everyone not to harm him and to help bring him back home," she said in the video.
The team circulated the video and also contacted the Hili police station and shared the relevant details. Jaidul is now safe custody in Rangpur of Bangladesh and will return to his home soon. "Currently, he is under the care of our contact in Rangpur. We are hopeful that once administrative formalities are completed, he will be brought back to India," Biswas said.
Read More: