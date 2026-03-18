ETV Bharat / bharat

Man Set To Return Home After Being Detained In Bangladesh On Suspicion Of Being 'Indian Spy' After 41 Years

Man set to return home after being detained in Bangladesh on Suspicion of Being 'Indian Spy' after 41 Years ( Etv Bharat )

By Surajit Dutta

Kolkata: A resident of Hili in the Dakshin Dinajpur district went missing and ended up in Bangladesh while he was still in school. Across the border, he was detained on suspicion of being an 'Indian spy.' The man, identified as Jaidul alias Lipon Mondal, is now in safe custody in Bangladesh and is expected to return home soon. His elderly mother has appealed for his safe return and is awaiting his arrival after more than four decades.

Amid recent political and diplomatic tensions between India and Bangladesh, villagers in a Bangladeshi village detained a man who was found wandering in a suspicious manner. Rumours spread that he was an Indian intelligence operative.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media, showing the man surrounded by a crowd and being questioned. However, the West Bengal Radio Club (Ham Radio) stepped in and began efforts to verify his identity.

It was soon revealed that the man was not a spy, but a mentally unstable resident from the Hili border area who had been missing for nearly 41 years.

According to sources, the man gave inconsistent statements during questioning. At one point, he claimed to have completed a Maste's degree in Economics from Dhaka University. However, authorities at the university found no record of him.