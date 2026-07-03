ETV Bharat / bharat

Man Secured For Sending Bomb Threat Email To ISRO Headquarters In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A man from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh has been secured for sending a bomb threat email to the ISRO head office here, police said on Friday, adding that investigation revealed he had a history of mental illness.

According to police, the ISRO headquarters received an email on Thursday, claiming a bomb had been planted there. Taking the complaint seriously, police immediately rushed to the location and conducted a thorough inspection.

During the search, no suspicious objects or circumstances as mentioned in the email were found, confirming that the message was a hoax. Based on a complaint by the ISRO administrative officer, a case was registered at the Sanjay Nagar police station, and a special investigation team was formed to trace the accused.