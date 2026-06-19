ETV Bharat / bharat

Emotional Video Call With Son Helps Man Reunite With His Family After Seven Years In Karnataka

Mangaluru: An emotional video call helped a mentally challenged man living away from his family for past seven years, reunite with them in Mangaluru.

The call was arranged by a charitable trust, White Doves, between Purushottam, 62, and his son, which helped him reunite with his family.

According to White Doves, on November 12, 2019, they received information about a man lying unwell for several days near the Ocean Pearl Hotel in Mangaluru.

Mangaluru organisation helps man reunite with his family after seven years (ETV Bharat)

The organization's founder Corina Ruskin went to the location, and the man was brought to the White Doves centre. They soon started his treatment and counselling. Later he was identified as Purushottam, a graduate from Honnavar in Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka.

As months passed, Purushottam's health began to improve. "As the treatment took effect, his memory also returned. The desire to see his family again grew day-by-day," said Ruskin.

However, finding his family was not an easy task, though. The staff at White Doves searched a lot and found the contact numbers of his son and relatives.

Purushottam worked in a private hospital in Mangaluru where he handled dead bodies, leaving him under mental stress (ETV Bharat)

Purushottam's brothers and other family members were contacted. However, initially, no one was ready to take him back.