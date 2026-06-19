Emotional Video Call With Son Helps Man Reunite With His Family After Seven Years In Karnataka
A man cured of mental illness and found on the streets has been reunited with his family in Mangaluru, reports Vinod Pudu
Published : June 19, 2026 at 7:20 PM IST
Mangaluru: An emotional video call helped a mentally challenged man living away from his family for past seven years, reunite with them in Mangaluru.
The call was arranged by a charitable trust, White Doves, between Purushottam, 62, and his son, which helped him reunite with his family.
According to White Doves, on November 12, 2019, they received information about a man lying unwell for several days near the Ocean Pearl Hotel in Mangaluru.
The organization's founder Corina Ruskin went to the location, and the man was brought to the White Doves centre. They soon started his treatment and counselling. Later he was identified as Purushottam, a graduate from Honnavar in Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka.
As months passed, Purushottam's health began to improve. "As the treatment took effect, his memory also returned. The desire to see his family again grew day-by-day," said Ruskin.
However, finding his family was not an easy task, though. The staff at White Doves searched a lot and found the contact numbers of his son and relatives.
Purushottam's brothers and other family members were contacted. However, initially, no one was ready to take him back.
After nearly a year of continuous efforts, the White Doves arranged a WhatsApp video call with Purushottam's son, and after about seven years, the son saw his father's face for the first time. “The son became emotional during the video call,” Ruskin said.
“That one video call changed the direction of the entire story. The son convinced his mother and other family members who arrived at White Doves. That moment of reunion brought tears to everyone's eyes. After years, the son and father were reunited. His wife and brothers also came. At first, they did not want to take him. Then we counselled them too. Then they agreed to take him home,” Ruskin said.
According to the staff at White Doves, Purushottam had only one wish left, which was to "see my son once." He would record his feelings in books and often write letters to his son.
He also narrated his tragic story. After completing his BA, Purushottam did various jobs. He also served in the home guards for some time, and later, he joined the ICU department of a private hospital in Mangaluru.
He was also responsible for managing dead bodies in the hospital. Working amid scenes of death and pain every day, Purushottam gradually battled severe mental stress.
With time, the stress increased, and depression overwhelmed him. As some people advised him, he turned to consumption of alcohol to overcome the mental stress.
However, instead of reducing the pain, alcohol pushed his life into darkness and he landed on streets.
"Today I regret the mistakes I made. After losing everything, I understood the value of family. My son, wife, and elder brother have accepted me again. This is the second birth for me," Purushottam said.
Before living a life on the street, Purushottam had developed a special interest in literature since his college days and used to write poems and articles.
He used to send write-ups to various newspapers and never imagined that his life would take a completely different turn.
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