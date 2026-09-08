Man Posing As PMO Official, His Armed 'Bodyguard' Detained Ahead of PM Modi's Event in Mumbai
The Prime Minister is scheduled to attend the Global Fintech Fest 2026 at Mumbai’s Jio World Centre in the BKC area
Published : September 8, 2026 at 5:31 PM IST
Mumbai: A 24-year-old man posing as a PMO official and his armed 'bodyguard' were detained at a venue in the BKC area, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the inauguration of the Global Fintech Fest 2026 at Mumbai’s Jio World Centre on Tuesday evening, police said.
A firearm was seized from the so-called bodyguard, said a police officer.
Claiming to be an official from the Prime Minister's Office, the 24-year-old man and his accomplice gained entry at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), said police.
Security personnel and police officers deployed at the high-security venue intercepted the duo after noticing their suspicious behaviour. As the young man could not produce any credentials, he and his 'bodyguard' were detained and later handed over to Mumbai Police for detailed interrogation.
The Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) as well as local police are conducting further probe, the official said, without disclosing the duo's identity.