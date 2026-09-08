ETV Bharat / bharat

Man Posing As PMO Official, His Armed 'Bodyguard' Detained Ahead of PM Modi's Event in Mumbai

Mumbai: A 24-year-old man posing as a PMO official and his armed 'bodyguard' were detained at a venue in the BKC area, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the inauguration of the Global Fintech Fest 2026 at Mumbai’s Jio World Centre on Tuesday evening, police said.

A firearm was seized from the so-called bodyguard, said a police officer.

Claiming to be an official from the Prime Minister's Office, the 24-year-old man and his accomplice gained entry at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), said police.