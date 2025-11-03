Man Posing As IPS & IRS Officer Enters Tripura CM Manik Saha's Hotel Room In Lucknow; Arrested
Published : November 3, 2025 at 11:30 AM IST
Lucknow: In a serious breach of security, a man from Delhi, posing as an IPS (Indian Police Service) and IRS (Indian Revenue Service) officer, entered the hotel room of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday, prompting immediate action by police.
Chief Minister Saha was on a two-day visit to Lucknow and staying at a hotel in Vibhutikhand area.
Despite tight security arrangements by Lucknow Police, Local Intelligence Unit, and Tripura's security personnel, the impostor, identified as Prashant Mohan from Delhi, managed to bypass all security checks by introducing himself as an IRS officer to hotel staff and then as Additional Director General (ADG) of Police during police checking. Believing what he said, the on-duty security personnel even saluted him and allowed him to proceed to the Chief Minister's floor, sources said.
After entering the Chief Minister's room, Prashant Mohan met the CM and initiated a conversation, during which CM Saha became suspicious of his statements and immediately called his security team to verify the suspect's identity.
Upon investigation, it was found that the man was not an ADG or any officer of any government department. Immediately, the Chief Minister's security team detained him and handed him over to the local police.
Inspector Amar Singh of Vibhutikhand police station said, "Accused Prashant Mohan is a resident of Delhi and runs a UPSC coaching centre there. He had appeared for the civil services examination several times but was never selected. While entering the hotel, he introduced himself to hotel staff as an IRS officer, while during police checking, he claimed himself as Police ADG."
While Vibhutikhand police registered a case against Prashant Mohan and sent him to jail, his motive is still not revealed.
