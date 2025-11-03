ETV Bharat / bharat

Man Posing As IPS & IRS Officer Enters Tripura CM Manik Saha's Hotel Room In Lucknow; Arrested

Lucknow: In a serious breach of security, a man from Delhi, posing as an IPS (Indian Police Service) and IRS (Indian Revenue Service) officer, entered the hotel room of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday, prompting immediate action by police.

Chief Minister Saha was on a two-day visit to Lucknow and staying at a hotel in Vibhutikhand area.

Despite tight security arrangements by Lucknow Police, Local Intelligence Unit, and Tripura's security personnel, the impostor, identified as Prashant Mohan from Delhi, managed to bypass all security checks by introducing himself as an IRS officer to hotel staff and then as Additional Director General (ADG) of Police during police checking. Believing what he said, the on-duty security personnel even saluted him and allowed him to proceed to the Chief Minister's floor, sources said.

After entering the Chief Minister's room, Prashant Mohan met the CM and initiated a conversation, during which CM Saha became suspicious of his statements and immediately called his security team to verify the suspect's identity.