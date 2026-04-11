Man Murders Pregnant Wife, Two Daughters To Pave Way For 2nd Marriage 'To Father Male Child' In Telangana
Investigation revealed that the accused had forced his wife for abortions after sex-determination indicated female fetuses.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST
Warangal: In a chilling mass murder case reported from Telangana, a man allegedly killed his pregnant wife and two daughters to pave way for his second marriage in Warangal with the desire to father a male child. Police have arrested the prime accused along with his accomplices ten days after the mass murder.
Commissioner of Police Sunpreeth Singh while divulging the details revealed that the accused, Md Azharuddin orchestrated the crime to kill his wife, daughters aged 9 and 6 along with the three-month-old female fetus with the intent of entering into a second marriage.
According to police, Azharuddin had married the victim Farhat in 2016, and the couple had two daughters. Investigations revealed a disturbing pattern, during 2021 and 2022, he allegedly forced abortions after sex-determination tests indicated female fetuses. Officials say he later developed a relationship with another woman and wanted to marry her, but she refused, citing his existing marriage and children.
“Unable to accept rejection, he hatched a conspiracy to eliminate his family,” a senior officer said.
As per investigators, on the night of April 1, Azharuddin reportedly took his wife and children to a swimming pool near Punnelu village under the pretext of an outing. Police said he first disabled CCTV cameras and cut off the power supply. He then pushed his wife into the pool, followed by his daughters, killing them by drowning. He later attempted to mislead investigators by portraying the incident as an accident.
However, suspicions arose, and a detailed technical investigation exposed inconsistencies in his version. He was taken into custody on Thursday night and confessed during interrogation.
Police have arrested nine individuals accused of indirectly assisting him, including family members and associates. Two others, including doctors allegedly linked to illegal procedures, are currently absconding. Officials also noted that some of the accused have prior criminal records.
“This was a premeditated and heinous act. We ensured swift investigation and arrests,” CP Sunpreeth Singh said, commending the police teams involved in cracking the case.
The incident has sparked outrage, highlighting serious concerns over gender bias and illegal practices like prenatal sex determination. Authorities assured that strict action will be taken against all those involved.
The case stands as a grim reminder of the consequences of deep-rooted social prejudices and criminal intent, with the victims being innocent lives caught in a horrifying conspiracy.