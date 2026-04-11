ETV Bharat / bharat

Man Murders Pregnant Wife, Two Daughters To Pave Way For 2nd Marriage 'To Father Male Child' In Telangana

Warangal: In a chilling mass murder case reported from Telangana, a man allegedly killed his pregnant wife and two daughters to pave way for his second marriage in Warangal with the desire to father a male child. Police have arrested the prime accused along with his accomplices ten days after the mass murder.

Commissioner of Police Sunpreeth Singh while divulging the details revealed that the accused, Md Azharuddin orchestrated the crime to kill his wife, daughters aged 9 and 6 along with the three-month-old female fetus with the intent of entering into a second marriage.

According to police, Azharuddin had married the victim Farhat in 2016, and the couple had two daughters. Investigations revealed a disturbing pattern, during 2021 and 2022, he allegedly forced abortions after sex-determination tests indicated female fetuses. Officials say he later developed a relationship with another woman and wanted to marry her, but she refused, citing his existing marriage and children.

“Unable to accept rejection, he hatched a conspiracy to eliminate his family,” a senior officer said.

As per investigators, on the night of April 1, Azharuddin reportedly took his wife and children to a swimming pool near Punnelu village under the pretext of an outing. Police said he first disabled CCTV cameras and cut off the power supply. He then pushed his wife into the pool, followed by his daughters, killing them by drowning. He later attempted to mislead investigators by portraying the incident as an accident.