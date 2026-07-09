ETV Bharat / bharat

Madhya Pradesh: Man Kills Wife’s Paramour In Bazar Kurridih Village Of Dhamtari

Dhamtari: A resident of Bazar Kurridih village of Keregaon has been arrested for killing his wife’s paramour. The deceased was a resident of Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh and had come to meet his lover when her husband attacked the man. The injured man was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

The Keregaon Police have recovered the axe used in the attack. The deceased has been identified as Shankar Suryavanshi of Daloda tehsil in Mandsaur. He was allegedly having an affair with the accused Yogendra Sori’s wife Purnima for the last one year.

Police sources said the two had come in contact through mobile phone conversations that led to frequent meetings. Investigations have revealed that around 15 days ago, the woman went to Shankar’s home in Mandsaur with her two daughters. After staying there for 4-5 days, she returned to her husband's village. Sources said the deceased would occasionally visit Dhamtari to meet the accused's wife.

On July 8, at around 7 pm, Shankar again visited Bazar Kurridih to meet Purnima. Shankar and Yogendra’s family had dinner together, following which they went to sleep in the same hall. When Yogendra woke up around 3 am, he attacked Shankar in a fit of rage, hitting him on the neck with an axe.