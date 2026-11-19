ETV Bharat / bharat

Man Forcibly Enters Delhi Airport, Nabbed By CISF

New Delhi: The CISF on Wednesday said it foiled a man's forced-entry attempt at the hyper-sensitive Delhi Airport. The central paramilitary force posted a 25-second video on X showing a man forcing his way into Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Officials said the incident occurred on Wednesday at around 3 pm. They said the man, who was handed over to the Delhi Police for interrogation, hails from Haryana.

"Displaying exceptional alertness and prompt response, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed at Departure Gate of Terminal-3, IGI Airport, swiftly apprehended an individual attempting to forcibly enter the terminal without valid travel documents," the force said.

The video shows the security personnel stopping the man at the entry gate and holding onto him as the intruder pushes past to forcibly enter the terminal.

An armed CISF jawan joins his colleague in apprehending the man who has run a few metres inside the terminal.