ETV Bharat / bharat

Man Evading Arrest In Turkman Gate Violence Case Held

New Delhi: A man declared "proclaimed offender" by a court was arrested in connection with the violence that broke out during a demolition drive near a mosque here in the Turkman Gate area, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Sajid Iqbal (58), a resident of Turkman Gate, had been evading arrest and judicial proceedings, they said. Acting on specific inputs that Sajid was present in the Chandni Mahal area, a police team laid a trap and arrested him on Friday, the officials said. He was declared a proclaimed offender by a local court on May 30 this year, they said.

The case pertains to violence that erupted during an anti-encroachment drive near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque in the Ramlila Maidan area in January this year. Many people pelted stones at police personnel, injuring some of them.