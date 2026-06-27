Man Evading Arrest In Turkman Gate Violence Case Held
The accused Sajid Iqbal was arrested. The case pertains to violence that erupted during an anti-encroachment drive near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque
By PTI
Published : June 27, 2026 at 3:30 PM IST
New Delhi: A man declared "proclaimed offender" by a court was arrested in connection with the violence that broke out during a demolition drive near a mosque here in the Turkman Gate area, officials said on Saturday.
The accused, identified as Sajid Iqbal (58), a resident of Turkman Gate, had been evading arrest and judicial proceedings, they said. Acting on specific inputs that Sajid was present in the Chandni Mahal area, a police team laid a trap and arrested him on Friday, the officials said. He was declared a proclaimed offender by a local court on May 30 this year, they said.
The case pertains to violence that erupted during an anti-encroachment drive near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque in the Ramlila Maidan area in January this year. Many people pelted stones at police personnel, injuring some of them.
The violence was likely triggered by social media posts which claimed that the mosque, located opposite the Turkman Gate, was being demolished during the drive, according to police. The charge against Sajid includes charges under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.
The officials said Sajid had been named in the case and had allegedly remained absconding despite repeated efforts to secure his presence in court. Following his arrest, he was produced before the concerned court and sent to judicial custody, the police said.
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