Man In Mumbai Dies After Falling Into An Open Manhole; Mayor Says 'It Is Unforgivable Error On Part Of BMC Administration'
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade said four people, including the BMC contractor, responsible, have been suspended
Published : July 2, 2026 at 5:54 PM IST
Mumbai: A man died on Thursday afternoon after he fell into an open manhole while walking during maintenance work at Sakinaka, Andheri East in Mumbai. The man was said to be on his phone while walking in a heavy downpour and missed the manhole that was left open without any barricade. Civic authorities said it is a 20-25 feet deep manhole.
The incident
This tragic incident occurred on Thursday, at around 12:50 PM, when a pedestrian died after falling into an open manhole near the Sanman Hotel on Khairani Road in Sakinaka. Eye-witnesses called the control rooms of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), after this incident occurred, and the authorities launched rescue operations to save the victim, Aslam Shaikh (60).
Police and civic authorities said that a few contractual workers hired by a private agency had removed the manhole cover to carry out some maintenance work, without any barricades or precautions, as stipulated by the BMC rules.
This incident occurred during a heavy downpour recorded since Wednesday night and has raised concerns about the safety of citizens in Mumbai. This incident occurred after one 11-year-old boy and five others were seriously injured after a tree fell on their school bus carrying 18 children in Chembur. An 11-year-old student succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.
Repair work
As per officials, regular maintenance work was being carried out during the heavy downpour by a few workers who were contracted by a private firm. As soon as the incident was reported, regional channels aired the rescue operations that were launched immediately to save Shaikh, which showed there was no protection at this site and it was not barricaded properly.
Rescue efforts continued for over three hours, with fire brigade personnel attempting to retrieve Shaikh by using a ladder. However, their efforts proved futile, as Shaikh could not survive. Immediately after Shaikh fell, a ladder was lowered to make an effort to pull him out. The workers and rescue team could only find Shaikh's umbrella and slippers at the spot.
BMC Officials
Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide told reporters, "Proper care was not taken during the maintenance work. This unfortunate incident occurred when the workers were putting mesh covers on four manholes. Rest of the manholes across the city have been covered."
Meanwhile, Mayor Ritu Tawade has said this is a lapse on the part of the administration. She visited the spot four hours after the incident. "This is a huge lapse on the part of the administration, and nobody will be protected. I have addressed many meetings regarding this issue and had instructed they complete the work of covering all manholes before the monsoon. However, the administration ignored it. This is an unforgivable error. We have taken action and suspended four people in this matter."
Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi has blamed the Mayor for taking no action despite being informed of open manholes in the city and has demanded her resignation.
Political Reactions
The opposition parties demanded that the government take action against Tawade Ashwini Bhide.
Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad said, "This is the responsibility of the Mayor and the BMC commissioner. An innocent Mumbaikar has lost his life due to complete negligence by the BMC. How was the manhole kept open, posing a security hazard to our citizens? This is an important question the BMC has to answer to Mumbaikars. Moreover, why were there no workers at that location to guide the citizens? The entire fault lies with the Mayor and the BMC, and we expect some action to be taken."
"Such incidents are occurring in Mumbai due to a lack of planning. It was essential for the Mayor to hold meetings with all of the administrative wards and motivate the staff ahead of the monsoon season. However, this was not done, and such a lack of planning has led to these incidents. BMC is an important civic body. It is unfortunate that such incidents are occurring despite the presence of five IAS officers in the civic body," said Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sunil Prabhu.
Shiv Sena legislator, Dilip Lande, in whose constituency this incident occurred, stated, "This incident occurred near 'Samman Hotel' in the 'L Ward' in which a 60-year-old man lost his life. While party workers were active in the area, questions are being raised about whether there was any foul play involved."
Lande questioned why the manhole cover was left open, and he raised questions about whether this was an act of sabotage or an accident. Lande urged the police to investigate the matter thoroughly. "We request the police to review CCTV camera footage and present the findings in the House. If the BMC is found guilty, then action must be taken against the civic body."
Heavy Rains and Weather Alerts
As the downpour continued from Wednesday night till Thursday afternoon, at 7:45 AM, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared a 'Red Alert' for Mumbai, Raigad, Palghar, and Thane districts for three hours. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected in some areas of these districts during this period.
The IMD urged citizens to avoid venturing out unless necessary for work and asked citizens to exercise extreme caution in low-lying areas, near rivers and streams, and along the coastline. Residents were also advised to strictly adhere to the instructions issued by the local administration and the disaster management department.
Sewage cleaning work
The drainage cleaning operations were delayed this year due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), as the Municipal polls were held after eight years. Interestingly, Lande alleged the BMC had failed to carry out the necessary drain cleaning this year, noting that he had previously informed officials that not even half the work had been completed. He emphasised that BMC cannot afford to ignore these issues and is expected to work with the aim of ensuring Mumbaikars do not face hardship.