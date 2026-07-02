ETV Bharat / bharat

Man In Mumbai Dies After Falling Into An Open Manhole; Mayor Says 'It Is Unforgivable Error On Part Of BMC Administration'

Mumbai: A man died on Thursday afternoon after he fell into an open manhole while walking during maintenance work at Sakinaka, Andheri East in Mumbai. The man was said to be on his phone while walking in a heavy downpour and missed the manhole that was left open without any barricade. Civic authorities said it is a 20-25 feet deep manhole.

The incident

This tragic incident occurred on Thursday, at around 12:50 PM, when a pedestrian died after falling into an open manhole near the Sanman Hotel on Khairani Road in Sakinaka. Eye-witnesses called the control rooms of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), after this incident occurred, and the authorities launched rescue operations to save the victim, Aslam Shaikh (60).

Police and civic authorities said that a few contractual workers hired by a private agency had removed the manhole cover to carry out some maintenance work, without any barricades or precautions, as stipulated by the BMC rules.

This incident occurred during a heavy downpour recorded since Wednesday night and has raised concerns about the safety of citizens in Mumbai. This incident occurred after one 11-year-old boy and five others were seriously injured after a tree fell on their school bus carrying 18 children in Chembur. An 11-year-old student succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Repair work

As per officials, regular maintenance work was being carried out during the heavy downpour by a few workers who were contracted by a private firm. As soon as the incident was reported, regional channels aired the rescue operations that were launched immediately to save Shaikh, which showed there was no protection at this site and it was not barricaded properly.

Rescue efforts continued for over three hours, with fire brigade personnel attempting to retrieve Shaikh by using a ladder. However, their efforts proved futile, as Shaikh could not survive. Immediately after Shaikh fell, a ladder was lowered to make an effort to pull him out. The workers and rescue team could only find Shaikh's umbrella and slippers at the spot.

BMC Officials

Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide told reporters, "Proper care was not taken during the maintenance work. This unfortunate incident occurred when the workers were putting mesh covers on four manholes. Rest of the manholes across the city have been covered."

Meanwhile, Mayor Ritu Tawade has said this is a lapse on the part of the administration. She visited the spot four hours after the incident. "This is a huge lapse on the part of the administration, and nobody will be protected. I have addressed many meetings regarding this issue and had instructed they complete the work of covering all manholes before the monsoon. However, the administration ignored it. This is an unforgivable error. We have taken action and suspended four people in this matter."

Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi has blamed the Mayor for taking no action despite being informed of open manholes in the city and has demanded her resignation.