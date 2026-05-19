Man Dies By Suicide After Alleged Harassment By In-laws In Rajasthan's Bhilwara
The agitated family took the body to the in-laws house as a mark of protest before pacified the situation.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 6:37 PM IST
Chittorgarh: A young man has died by suicide at his in-laws' home in Rajasthan's Bhilwara allegedly due to the harassment by the latter.
Identified as Rajesh, a resident of Soniyana, he had traveled to his in-laws home in Gadarmala (Bhilwara district) two days back and attempted suicide there, ASI Sunil Mahajan of the Bhadesar police station said. Receiving the information about the suicide, Rajesh's elder brother, Sanwariya Gaud rushed from Soniyana to Bhilwara and admitted his brother to a hospital. However, Rajesh's condition deteriorated following which he was referred from Bhilwara to Udaipur. He breathed his last at the Gitanjali Hospital in Udaipur.
ASI Mahajan added that police have conducted the post-mortem examination of the body. ”A case has been registered in the young man's death,” he said.
Rajesh had circulated a 14-minute video in which he accused his in-laws of physical assault, verbal abuse and harassment. The video was also posted on a community WhatsApp group.
Following his death, the body was brought to his native village. But his family members decided to perform the final rites outside the residence of his in-laws as a mark of protest. It was only after the personnel from Bhadesar police station rushed to the place and intervened in the matter that the family members relented and performed the last rites Tuesday morning.
The incident has sparked outrage among the community members and local public representatives. Family members have demanded the immediate arrest of the father-in-law and the restitution of gold and Rs 300,000 in cash that had allegedly been taken by the in-laws.
Earlier the young man had leveled serious allegations against his wife and in-laws. He had said that even after repeated complaints to his father-in-law about the misconduct of his wife the situation within his family didn’t improve.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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