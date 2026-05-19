ETV Bharat / bharat

Man Dies By Suicide After Alleged Harassment By In-laws In Rajasthan's Bhilwara

Chittorgarh: A young man has died by suicide at his in-laws' home in Rajasthan's Bhilwara allegedly due to the harassment by the latter.

Identified as Rajesh, a resident of Soniyana, he had traveled to his in-laws home in Gadarmala (Bhilwara district) two days back and attempted suicide there, ASI Sunil Mahajan of the Bhadesar police station said. Receiving the information about the suicide, Rajesh's elder brother, Sanwariya Gaud rushed from Soniyana to Bhilwara and admitted his brother to a hospital. However, Rajesh's condition deteriorated following which he was referred from Bhilwara to Udaipur. He breathed his last at the Gitanjali Hospital in Udaipur.

ASI Mahajan added that police have conducted the post-mortem examination of the body. ”A case has been registered in the young man's death,” he said.

Rajesh had circulated a 14-minute video in which he accused his in-laws of physical assault, verbal abuse and harassment. The video was also posted on a community WhatsApp group.