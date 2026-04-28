ETV Bharat / bharat

Man Who Fell From Moving Train In North Bengal Found Dead, Railways Initiates Probe

New Delhi: The body of the youth, who had slipped and fallen from the Kamakhya-Old Delhi Brahmaputra Mail early morning on Sunday between between Raninagar and Jalpaiguri Road railway stations in North Bengal, has been found. Chandan Kumar Mandal, 24, who allegedly fell from the moving train while hanging on to the door near Raninagar railway station, has left behind a trail of troubling questions for the Indian Railways.

Investigation is being initiated to find out the actual reason behind the death of the Jharkhand resident. A senior Railway Protection Force (RPF) official told ETV Bharat that efforts are underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events, and determine what transpired in those crucial minutes leading to the incident.

“Early morning on Sunday, RPF received information from the Raninagar Station Master that a man was lying injured next to the tracks near the Raninagar station. Upon receiving the alert, RPF personnel rushed to the spot by road and located the injured man. He was immediately shifted to Jalpaiguri Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” the official said. “The post-mortem has been conducted, and the body has been handed over to his relatives,” he added.