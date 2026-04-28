Man Who Fell From Moving Train In North Bengal Found Dead, Railways Initiates Probe
Efforts are underway to ascertain the sequence of events to determine what transpired in those crucial minutes leading to the incident, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST
New Delhi: The body of the youth, who had slipped and fallen from the Kamakhya-Old Delhi Brahmaputra Mail early morning on Sunday between between Raninagar and Jalpaiguri Road railway stations in North Bengal, has been found. Chandan Kumar Mandal, 24, who allegedly fell from the moving train while hanging on to the door near Raninagar railway station, has left behind a trail of troubling questions for the Indian Railways.
Investigation is being initiated to find out the actual reason behind the death of the Jharkhand resident. A senior Railway Protection Force (RPF) official told ETV Bharat that efforts are underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events, and determine what transpired in those crucial minutes leading to the incident.
“Early morning on Sunday, RPF received information from the Raninagar Station Master that a man was lying injured next to the tracks near the Raninagar station. Upon receiving the alert, RPF personnel rushed to the spot by road and located the injured man. He was immediately shifted to Jalpaiguri Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” the official said. “The post-mortem has been conducted, and the body has been handed over to his relatives,” he added.
The death of the passenger, who fell from the moving train, has sparked controversy, after a video went viral on Sunday, showing a young girl in tears inside a train compartment, claiming that her brother had fallen from the moving train. Fellow passengers could be heard saying they had tried to pull the emergency chain, but it failed to stop the train.
Now, the Railways has initiated an investigation to determine the exact circumstances that led to the fall. A senior railway official said that based on the information available so far, the incident is believed to have taken place on April 26 aboard the Brahmaputra Mail, as it was travelling between Raninagar and Jalpaiguri Road railway stations. During the early hours of the journey, a man — reportedly standing near the doorway of a general (GS) coach — allegedly fell from the moving train, underscoring the persistent dangers associated with overcrowded compartments.
Earlier, Railway officials had said that the allegations made in the video regarding the non-functioning of the alarm chain have been investigated. The entire train was thoroughly checked at its destination, and all alarm chains were found to be working properly.
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