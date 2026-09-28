Man Claimed Police Took His Daughter; J&K High Court Found No Such Daughter Existed
The Jammu Kashmir High Court ordered criminal prosecution against a man who spent over three years maintaining a habeas corpus plea for a non-existent daughter.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 8:29 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has ordered criminal prosecution against a man who fabricated a fictitious daughter and falsely accused police of kidnapping her.
Justice Sanjay Dhar passed the eight-page order in a habeas corpus petition filed by Tassadaq Hussain on behalf of a woman “Shabeena Kouser” and claimed she was his minor daughter.
The court found, after a series of inquiries spanning more than three years, that there was no daughter of Hussain by the name of “Shabeena Kouser”. It also relied on an inquiry conducted by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Rajouri, which concluded that Hussain had created a fictitious character or nonexistent entity.
The case began with Hussain alleging that his daughter had been taken away from their home by police officials on June 21, 2023. He claimed she was being held in wrongful confinement and sought her production before the court.
According to the petition, Hussain had earlier complained to the police about an alleged incident involving the removal of crops from his agricultural land. He claimed that police action followed after he approached the court under Section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. An FIR was subsequently registered against several persons under Sections 447, 379, 336, 34, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, according to the High Court order.
Hussain later alleged that a separate FIR concerning the alleged theft of five goats was registered against him as retaliation. He claimed that police officials subsequently visited his home and harassed his minor daughter, “Shabeena Kouser”. He further alleged that on June 21, 2023, women police officials and others entered his house and took her daughter away to an unknown destination.
The police denied the allegations. A status report filed by the Station House Officer (SHO) of Police Station Rajouri stated that police officials had not visited Hussain’s residence on June 1, June 2 or June 17, 2023.
It acknowledged that an investigating officer had visited the residence on June 21 in connection with an FIR, but specifically denied that “Shabeena Kouser” had been forcibly taken away. The police also reported that there was no record showing that “Shabeena Kouser” was Hussain’s daughter. The fact was stated to have been confirmed by the village Lambardar.
The High Court repeatedly gave Hussain opportunities to establish the identity and existence of Shabeena Kouser. On November 18, 2023, the court asked Hussain to produce documents relating to her identification, including a photograph. The matter continued through several hearings.
On February 6, 2024, the court recorded that Hussain had failed to provide the required identification documents or photograph to the SHO. On March 14, 2024, the court noted that documents had been provided, but the government advocate informed the court that police verification had found that Hussain had no daughter by the name of Shabeena Kouser. The court then took a more serious view of the matter.
On May 15, 2024, it directed a police head constable to produce Hussain before the court so that the factual position could be examined. Hussain initially refused to accompany the police official but was subsequently produced before the court on June 7, 2024. On October 3, 2024, Hussain and his wife, Akhter Jan, appeared personally before the court. A further police inquiry produced additional findings.
An inquiry report dated October 11, 2024, stated that documents produced by Hussain concerning Shabeena Kouser's identity were not reliable. The Block Medical Officer, Manjakote, reportedly confirmed that an immunization card in her name was incorrect. The DDC Member, Doongi, also stated that he had no knowledge of Shabeena Kouser being Hussain's daughter. Similar information was reiterated by the Chowkidar and Sarpanch of Panchayat Panjgrain.
The High Court ordered another inquiry. A fresh inquiry report dated January 2, 2025, stated that Hussain had five daughters and one son and that he had no daughter named Shabeena Kouser.
The matter was then examined by the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Rajouri. In an inquiry report dated May 28, 2025, the Chief Judicial Magistrate concluded that Hussain had no daughter by the name of Shabeena Kouser. The report further concluded that he had created a fictitious character or nonexistent entity to harass the respondents and satisfy his ego and frustration.
Hussain was given an opportunity to file objections to the report. He eventually filed objections on August 14, 2025, seeking to challenge statements of witnesses recorded during the inquiry. The High Court, however, found that the inquiry report did not support Hussain's allegations concerning the alleged wrongful confinement.
On December 11, 2025, the court also sought counter-verification from the Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, to determine whether any Aadhaar card or other document had been issued in the name of Shabeena Kouser. Hussain filed an affidavit on the same date, but the court noted that it did not address the central controversy over whether Shabeena Kouser existed. He subsequently stopped appearing.
On April 9, 2026, the High Court dismissed the writ petition after drawing an adverse inference against him. However, it kept the proceedings alive to consider appropriate legal action over alleged perjury. In the latest order, Justice Dhar turned to that issue.
The court said the sequence of events and the Chief Judicial Magistrate's inquiry showed that Hussain had furnished false information before both the police and the court. The judge noted that the writ petition was supported by a sworn affidavit in which Hussain had declared that its contents were true and correct to the best of his personal knowledge. The order states that Hussain subsequently filed several affidavits during the proceedings.
The court said Hussain had therefore not merely misled the police but had also engaged the High Court in proceedings concerning a person whom the inquiries found did not exist. Justice Dhar wrote that Hussain had engaged the court "for more than three years," resulting in what the court described as a waste of precious judicial time.
"Such elements need to be taught a lesson so that similar acts are not repeated in future," Justice Dhar said. The court held that Hussain's conduct attracted penal provisions under Sections 216 and 217 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as Sections 227, 229, 233, 236 and 237 of the BNS. The judge said Hussain therefore "deserves to be prosecuted in accordance with law."
The order then examined the procedure under Section 215 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. The provision governs prosecution for certain offences allegedly committed in, or in relation to, proceedings before a court. The High Court noted that where such offences are alleged to have been committed in relation to court proceedings, cognizance cannot be taken except on a written complaint made by the court or an officer authorized by it.
Applying that provision, the High Court directed that a complaint be filed against Tassadaq Hussain before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Jammu. Justice Dhar authorized the Registrar Judicial, Jammu, to file the complaint on behalf of the High Court. The Registrar Judicial was also directed to annex the relevant documents with the complaint after retaining photocopies.
"Proceedings in the present petition are accordingly closed," the court ordered.
Also Read