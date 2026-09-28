ETV Bharat / bharat

Man Claimed Police Took His Daughter; J&K High Court Found No Such Daughter Existed

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has ordered criminal prosecution against a man who fabricated a fictitious daughter and falsely accused police of kidnapping her.

Justice Sanjay Dhar passed the eight-page order in a habeas corpus petition filed by Tassadaq Hussain on behalf of a woman “Shabeena Kouser” and claimed she was his minor daughter.

The court found, after a series of inquiries spanning more than three years, that there was no daughter of Hussain by the name of “Shabeena Kouser”. It also relied on an inquiry conducted by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Rajouri, which concluded that Hussain had created a fictitious character or nonexistent entity.

The case began with Hussain alleging that his daughter had been taken away from their home by police officials on June 21, 2023. He claimed she was being held in wrongful confinement and sought her production before the court.

According to the petition, Hussain had earlier complained to the police about an alleged incident involving the removal of crops from his agricultural land. He claimed that police action followed after he approached the court under Section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. An FIR was subsequently registered against several persons under Sections 447, 379, 336, 34, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, according to the High Court order.

Hussain later alleged that a separate FIR concerning the alleged theft of five goats was registered against him as retaliation. He claimed that police officials subsequently visited his home and harassed his minor daughter, “Shabeena Kouser”. He further alleged that on June 21, 2023, women police officials and others entered his house and took her daughter away to an unknown destination.

The police denied the allegations. A status report filed by the Station House Officer (SHO) of Police Station Rajouri stated that police officials had not visited Hussain’s residence on June 1, June 2 or June 17, 2023.

It acknowledged that an investigating officer had visited the residence on June 21 in connection with an FIR, but specifically denied that “Shabeena Kouser” had been forcibly taken away. The police also reported that there was no record showing that “Shabeena Kouser” was Hussain’s daughter. The fact was stated to have been confirmed by the village Lambardar.

The High Court repeatedly gave Hussain opportunities to establish the identity and existence of Shabeena Kouser. On November 18, 2023, the court asked Hussain to produce documents relating to her identification, including a photograph. The matter continued through several hearings.

On February 6, 2024, the court recorded that Hussain had failed to provide the required identification documents or photograph to the SHO. On March 14, 2024, the court noted that documents had been provided, but the government advocate informed the court that police verification had found that Hussain had no daughter by the name of Shabeena Kouser. The court then took a more serious view of the matter.

On May 15, 2024, it directed a police head constable to produce Hussain before the court so that the factual position could be examined. Hussain initially refused to accompany the police official but was subsequently produced before the court on June 7, 2024. On October 3, 2024, Hussain and his wife, Akhter Jan, appeared personally before the court. A further police inquiry produced additional findings.

An inquiry report dated October 11, 2024, stated that documents produced by Hussain concerning Shabeena Kouser's identity were not reliable. The Block Medical Officer, Manjakote, reportedly confirmed that an immunization card in her name was incorrect. The DDC Member, Doongi, also stated that he had no knowledge of Shabeena Kouser being Hussain's daughter. Similar information was reiterated by the Chowkidar and Sarpanch of Panchayat Panjgrain.