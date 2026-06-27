Karnataka: Man Burnt Alive In Car Blast In Tumakuru; Woman Injured, Police Probe Suspected Explosives
Nagendra and the injured woman belonged to the same village in Uttara Kannada district and were previously in a relationship, but separated following personal differences.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 8:49 PM IST
Tumakuru: A 30-year-old man was burnt alive after a car exploded and caught fire near Jogihalli in Shira taluk of Karnataka's Tumakuru district in the early hours of Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Nagendra, while a young woman travelling with him sustained burn injuries and was admitted to the Tumakuru District Hospital. The cab driver escaped unhurt.
According to police, the duo had booked an Uber cab from Bengaluru to Ankola, approximately 500 kilometres. During the journey, Nagendra allegedly attacked the woman with a knife inside the vehicle. The driver, identified as Praveen, immediately stopped the car after hearing her screams.
Speaking about the incident, the driver said the woman shouted that Nagendra had a bomb and that he had been harassing her. Both the driver and the woman managed to get out of the vehicle moments before the car exploded. Nagendra remained inside and was burnt alive in the blaze.
The explosion occurred on National Highway 48, triggering a fire that caused traffic congestion stretching for over a kilometre. Fire and police personnel rushed to the spot and launched rescue and investigation operations.
Tumakuru Superintendent of Police Ashok said police received information about a car on fire at around 2 A.M. When officers reached the scene, they found Nagendra dead inside the burning vehicle.
The SP said preliminary information indicates that Nagendra and the injured woman belonged to the same village in Uttara Kannada district and were previously in a relationship, but had reportedly separated following personal differences.
"The driver and the injured woman have stated that the explosion was caused by a country-made bomb. Bomb Disposal Squad, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), and Scene of Crime (SOCO) teams have examined the spot. A case will be registered, and the exact cause of the explosion will be established after a detailed investigation," the SP said.
Police added that no explosive device was found inside the burnt vehicle. However, explosive material was recovered from the roadside near the car, and investigators are examining its connection to the blast. The injured woman continues to undergo treatment for burn injuries.
The SP further said Siddapur Police had earlier informed Tumakuru Police that Nagendra was allegedly forcing the woman to travel with him from Bengaluru.
Meanwhile, Siddapur Police in Uttara Kannada district have already registered a case against Nagendra based on a complaint filed by the woman's friend, alleging kidnapping and assault.
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