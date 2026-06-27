ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka: Man Burnt Alive In Car Blast In Tumakuru; Woman Injured, Police Probe Suspected Explosives

A man was burnt alive after a car exploded near Jogihalli in Shira taluk in the early hours of Saturday ( ETV Bharat )

Tumakuru: A 30-year-old man was burnt alive after a car exploded and caught fire near Jogihalli in Shira taluk of Karnataka's Tumakuru district in the early hours of Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Nagendra, while a young woman travelling with him sustained burn injuries and was admitted to the Tumakuru District Hospital. The cab driver escaped unhurt.

According to police, the duo had booked an Uber cab from Bengaluru to Ankola, approximately 500 kilometres. During the journey, Nagendra allegedly attacked the woman with a knife inside the vehicle. The driver, identified as Praveen, immediately stopped the car after hearing her screams.

Speaking about the incident, the driver said the woman shouted that Nagendra had a bomb and that he had been harassing her. Both the driver and the woman managed to get out of the vehicle moments before the car exploded. Nagendra remained inside and was burnt alive in the blaze.

The explosion occurred on National Highway 48, triggering a fire that caused traffic congestion stretching for over a kilometre. Fire and police personnel rushed to the spot and launched rescue and investigation operations.

Tumakuru Superintendent of Police Ashok said police received information about a car on fire at around 2 A.M. When officers reached the scene, they found Nagendra dead inside the burning vehicle.