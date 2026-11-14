Lorry Driver Facing Questioning In Theft Case Dies In Police Custody In Tamil Nadu
Family members of the deceased have sought action against police officials responsible for the death.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 2:29 PM IST
Madurai: A lorry driver died in police custody on Saturday morning during questioning in connection with the theft of cardamom worth over Rs 2 crores in Madurai.
The lorry driver has been identified as Balakrishnan (42), of Uttampalayam. He was brought to the Checkanurani police station in connection with the theft, where he died. The death occurred at around 6.30 am.
Police, however, said that Balakrishnan was found hanging in the police station toilet and died while efforts were being made to rescue and shift him to hospital. Following the incident, two policemen who were on duty have been suspended.
The theft was reported by the cardamom trader after he found some cardamom bundles missing after a fire in the lorry.
On November 3, the lorry carrying bundles of cardamom, which was on the way from Bodinayakanur in Theni district towards Madurai, caught fire while approaching Valanthur.
After the driver, Balakrishnan, informed the fire station about the incident, the personnel from the fire department rushed to the spot to bring it under control.
The fire department personnel managed to salvage some bundles of cardamom, but the trader, who arrived at the scene after receiving information about the incident, blamed the driver for the theft.
He filed a complaint at the Valandur police station and stated that the value of the missing bags of cardamom was Rs 2 crore.
The cardamom trader also alleged that police delayed registration of a case and it was only days later that the police complaint acceptance certificate (CSR), which was required for the insurance payment, was provided to him.
Following the complaint, police summoned the lorry driver to investigate the case. Balakrishnan, who arrived at the police station yesterday evening, November 13, was interrogated by the police, and within hours was found dead.
Balakrishnan's family has blamed the police for the death. The family said that he was beaten to death and the incident was portrayed as a case of hanging to evade responsibility.
The parents and other family members of the deceased have said that the police are responsible for the death and have demanded appropriate action in the case.
The family members have demanded that the police officers involved in the death, including the police inspector, be arrested and that the family be provided proper compensation.
Meanwhile, senior officials, including the Madurai DIG and the District Superintendent of Police, are conducting an investigation into the incident.
Southern Region police chief Vijayendra Bidari said the police are examining the recordings of the CCTV cameras installed at the police station. “After the CCTV footage is examined, complete details regarding the incident will be revealed.”
" Appropriate action will also be taken against the policemen who were on duty at the police station during the incident," Bidari said.
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