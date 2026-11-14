ETV Bharat / bharat

Lorry Driver Facing Questioning In Theft Case Dies In Police Custody In Tamil Nadu

Madurai: A lorry driver died in police custody on Saturday morning during questioning in connection with the theft of cardamom worth over Rs 2 crores in Madurai.

The lorry driver has been identified as Balakrishnan (42), of Uttampalayam. He was brought to the Checkanurani police station in connection with the theft, where he died. The death occurred at around 6.30 am.

Police, however, said that Balakrishnan was found hanging in the police station toilet and died while efforts were being made to rescue and shift him to hospital. Following the incident, two policemen who were on duty have been suspended.

The theft was reported by the cardamom trader after he found some cardamom bundles missing after a fire in the lorry.

On November 3, the lorry carrying bundles of cardamom, which was on the way from Bodinayakanur in Theni district towards Madurai, caught fire while approaching Valanthur.

After the driver, Balakrishnan, informed the fire station about the incident, the personnel from the fire department rushed to the spot to bring it under control.

The fire department personnel managed to salvage some bundles of cardamom, but the trader, who arrived at the scene after receiving information about the incident, blamed the driver for the theft.

He filed a complaint at the Valandur police station and stated that the value of the missing bags of cardamom was Rs 2 crore.

The cardamom trader also alleged that police delayed registration of a case and it was only days later that the police complaint acceptance certificate (CSR), which was required for the insurance payment, was provided to him.