Man Arrested From Nuh For Allegedly Spying For Pakistan
The father of the arrested accused denied the allegations and claimed that the action had been taken against his son without any reason.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 2:34 PM IST
Nuh: A man was arrested from Haryana's Nuh for allegedly spying for Pakistan, officials said on Wednesday. A team of Delhi and Nuh police conducted an operation in Kharkhari village of the Tawadu division and arrested the man, identified as Rizwan.
A case has been registered against him at the Tawadu Sadar police station under anti-national activities charges, officials added.
According to police sources, Rizwan is accused of contacting individuals based in Pakistan online and engaging in suspicious financial transactions. On receiving the inputs, the investigating agencies initiated an investigation and arrested Rizwan based on the WhatsApp chats, call details, and other digital evidence found on his cell phone.
Following this, Rizwan's family has denied all allegations. His father, Zuber, said, "We have relatives in Pakistan and have normal communication with them, but Rizwan is not involved in any anti-national activities. On Monday evening (November 24), Rizwan was returning home from Sohna court when he stopped at his in-laws' house with a friend. It was there that the police suddenly picked him up."
According to Rizwan's father, after two days of questioning, a team of Delhi and local police arrived at our village on Wednesday morning and searched the house.
After recovering some documents from Rizwan's room, he was formally arrested. "My son is innocent. This action is being taken against him without any reason. We appeal to the police administration not to harass him," claimed Zuber.
Village Sarpanch Ashfaq said, "Rizwan is a promising and capable lawyer. He practices in Gurugram, Nuh, and Sohna courts. He has a respectable family; no such complaint has ever been received."
Earlier in May, two youths from Kangarka village in Tawadu and Rajaka village in Nagina were arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI. With Rizwan's arrest, a total of three arrests have been made in Mewat this year on charges of Pakistani espionage.
According to sources, a fellow lawyer of Rizwan has also been detained and is being interrogated. The police have not yet issued an official statement on the matter; however, an investigation is underway.
