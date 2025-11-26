ETV Bharat / bharat

Man Arrested From Nuh For Allegedly Spying For Pakistan

Nuh: A man was arrested from Haryana's Nuh for allegedly spying for Pakistan, officials said on Wednesday. A team of Delhi and Nuh police conducted an operation in Kharkhari village of the Tawadu division and arrested the man, identified as Rizwan.

A case has been registered against him at the Tawadu Sadar police station under anti-national activities charges, officials added.

According to police sources, Rizwan is accused of contacting individuals based in Pakistan online and engaging in suspicious financial transactions. On receiving the inputs, the investigating agencies initiated an investigation and arrested Rizwan based on the WhatsApp chats, call details, and other digital evidence found on his cell phone.

Following this, Rizwan's family has denied all allegations. His father, Zuber, said, "We have relatives in Pakistan and have normal communication with them, but Rizwan is not involved in any anti-national activities. On Monday evening (November 24), Rizwan was returning home from Sohna court when he stopped at his in-laws' house with a friend. It was there that the police suddenly picked him up."

According to Rizwan's father, after two days of questioning, a team of Delhi and local police arrived at our village on Wednesday morning and searched the house.