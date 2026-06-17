ETV Bharat / bharat

Man Arrested For Killing Live-in Partner In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Police arrested a 25-year-old man on Wednesday for allegedly killing his 20-year-old live-in partner at their rented accommodation in the Malleshwaram area of the city. The arrested person is identified as Sharath, a water tanker driver, and the victim as D N Anusha.

According to police officials, Sharath and Anusha, both from Sakaleshpura in Hassan district of Karnataka, met on a social media platform, Instagram and became good friends.

A police official said that both had been living together in a rented house for the past six months and both frequently quarrelled over who should carry out household chores.