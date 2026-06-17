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Man Arrested For Killing Live-in Partner In Bengaluru

Police said Sharath and Anusha met on Instagram and became good friends. Both had been living together for the past six months.

Murder
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 17, 2026 at 6:28 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Bengaluru: Bengaluru Police arrested a 25-year-old man on Wednesday for allegedly killing his 20-year-old live-in partner at their rented accommodation in the Malleshwaram area of the city. The arrested person is identified as Sharath, a water tanker driver, and the victim as D N Anusha.

According to police officials, Sharath and Anusha, both from Sakaleshpura in Hassan district of Karnataka, met on a social media platform, Instagram and became good friends.

A police official said that both had been living together in a rented house for the past six months and both frequently quarrelled over who should carry out household chores.

According to police, on Saturday night, both had a heated argument over the same issue, and Sharath allegedly strangled Anusha to death.

After killing Anusha, Sharath fled the house and informed his lawyer friend about the incident the next day. The lawyer in turn informed the Sheshadripuram police. The police rushed to the spot and found Anusha's body lying on the floor. Police registered a murder case, and subsequently arrested Sharath. The police said they are conducting further investigation to determine the exact reason for the crime.

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TAGGED:

MAN HELD FOR KILLING WOMAN
BENGALURU CRIME
LIVE IN PARTNER KILLED

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