Man Arrested For Raping Woman Tourist From Rajasthan In Bengaluru Hotel
Police said that the victim got acquainted with the accused at a club in Koramangala, and the duo subsequently went to a hotel in Madiwala.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
Bengaluru: A man was arrested by personnel from the Madiwala police station in Karnataka's Bengaluru for allegedly raping a woman tourist from Rajasthan at a hotel, officials said on Thursday.
The incident took place on October 24 while the accused, identified as Sameer (26), was under the influence of alcohol. An FIR was registered based on the complaint of the victim. Sameer was subsequently arrested and has been sent to judicial custody by a court.
Police said the victim, a resident of Jaipur, reached Bengaluru on October 4. Initially, she was put up in a hotel on Hosur Road and later shifted to a friend's place in Kammanahalli, where she spent 10 days.
During her stay, she went to a club in Koramangala, where the accused forged an acquaintance with her by offering a lighter for her cigarette. The duo subsequently consumed alcohol and exchanged each other's mobile numbers.
She mentioned in the complaint that the accused then persuaded her to go to a hotel in Madiwala, where he had already booked a room. Believing his words, the woman went to the hotel room, where Sameer administered her some substance (purportedly medicine), raped her in an inebriated state and fled the spot.
The victim managed to come out of the hotel and went to the Madiwala police station to file a complaint four days after the incident took place. Based on her statement, a case was registered by the police, who initiated further action against the accused. Sameer was arrested and subsequently sent to Parappana Agrahara Central Prison (Bengaluru Central Prison).
A police official said the case is being investigated thoroughly from every aspect, and staff members of the hotel where the incident took place are being questioned.
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