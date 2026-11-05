ETV Bharat / bharat

Man Arrested For Raping Woman Tourist From Rajasthan In Bengaluru Hotel

Representational image. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: A man was arrested by personnel from the Madiwala police station in Karnataka's Bengaluru for allegedly raping a woman tourist from Rajasthan at a hotel, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on October 24 while the accused, identified as Sameer (26), was under the influence of alcohol. An FIR was registered based on the complaint of the victim. Sameer was subsequently arrested and has been sent to judicial custody by a court.

Police said the victim, a resident of Jaipur, reached Bengaluru on October 4. Initially, she was put up in a hotel on Hosur Road and later shifted to a friend's place in Kammanahalli, where she spent 10 days. During her stay, she went to a club in Koramangala, where the accused forged an acquaintance with her by offering a lighter for her cigarette. The duo subsequently consumed alcohol and exchanged each other's mobile numbers. The accused, Sameer. (ETV Bharat)