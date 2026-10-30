Man Arrested For Killing Wife On Eve Of Karwa Chauth Fast In Jaipur
An altercation over a domestic matter turned ugly as a man allegedly murdered his wife in Jaipur.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 8:49 PM IST
Jaipur: The police have arrested a man for allegedly murdering his wife on the eve of her Karwa Chauth fast in Jaipur.
A day before Karwa Chauth, an altercation over a domestic matter turned ugly as a man killed his wife at Dwarkapuri Apartments, located within the jurisdiction of the Pratap Nagar police station.
Fourty-two-year-old Pradeep, who works as a painter, kept the body in the room for two days and called the police control room on Friday to inform them about the death. The woman has been identified as 38-year-old Lakshmi. She worked as a labourer. The woman is survived by her three children: a three-year-old daughter and two sons, one a one-and-a-half-year-old and another two-and-a-half-month-old.
The woman had purchased items for fast and religious rituals before she was killed. On Wednesday, during an altercation, Pradeep attacked his wife with a metal rod, causing a head injury that resulted in her death.
Earlier, the man left the premises and abandoned the children before informing the police about the death.
The police later tracked him down using technical surveillance. The accused has been taken into custody and is currently being interrogated.
The victim's body has been placed in a hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination. Earlier, police took the assistance of a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team to assist in the investigation.
Sanganer ACP Deepak Kumar Khandelwal said that the body of the woman was discovered in a room on the sixth floor of Dwarkapuri Apartments.
"The body was kept in the room for two days. The accused contacted the police control room today and informed that a dispute had occurred between him and his wife, which resulted in her death," said Kumar.
ACP Kumar said that when the personnel from the Pratap Nagar police reached the crime scene, they recovered the body of Lakshmi while the "accused had left the house, leaving the children behind."
The police have moved the body to the mortuary at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination.
Earlier, Lakshmi had left her first husband and was living with Pradeep. Originally from Bundi, she had been married previously in Tonk, while Pradeep, a native of Ajmer, resided in the Dwarkapuri Apartments in Jaipur.
Residents of the apartment complex said that the couple was living in a rented flat on the sixth floor with their children.
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