ETV Bharat / bharat

Man Arrested For Killing Wife On Eve Of Karwa Chauth Fast In Jaipur

Jaipur: The police have arrested a man for allegedly murdering his wife on the eve of her Karwa Chauth fast in Jaipur.

A day before Karwa Chauth, an altercation over a domestic matter turned ugly as a man killed his wife at Dwarkapuri Apartments, located within the jurisdiction of the Pratap Nagar police station.

Fourty-two-year-old Pradeep, who works as a painter, kept the body in the room for two days and called the police control room on Friday to inform them about the death. The woman has been identified as 38-year-old Lakshmi. She worked as a labourer. The woman is survived by her three children: a three-year-old daughter and two sons, one a one-and-a-half-year-old and another two-and-a-half-month-old.

The woman had purchased items for fast and religious rituals before she was killed. On Wednesday, during an altercation, Pradeep attacked his wife with a metal rod, causing a head injury that resulted in her death.

Earlier, the man left the premises and abandoned the children before informing the police about the death.

The police later tracked him down using technical surveillance. The accused has been taken into custody and is currently being interrogated.

The victim's body has been placed in a hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination. Earlier, police took the assistance of a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team to assist in the investigation.