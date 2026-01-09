ETV Bharat / bharat

Mamata Warns Of Taking Fight Against ED, SIR To Delhi At Hazra More Meeting In Kolkata

Kolkata: Alleging 'over-activity' by central agencies and selective removal of names from the voter list by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directly called for a confrontation in New Delhi.

The language she used to attack the Election Commission and the BJP at a meeting in Hazra More in Kolkata is unprecedented in recent times. When Mamata took the microphone at the meeting on Friday afternoon, her voice carried a tone of defiance. She said the Enforcement Directorate's raid on the I-PAC office was 'politically motivated' and a 'conspiracy to steal data'. She alleged that the raid was conducted to weaken the Trinamool Congress' organizational strength before the Assembly elections in West Bengal.

“We have authorized I-PAC to handle our IT cell. The ED entered the I-PAC office at 6 am and I received the news later. They actually went there to steal voter list, the list of Booth Level Agents (BLAs), and the applications of common people. They stole everything during their stay at the office that spanned five-and-a-half hours.”

Mamata alleged the main purpose of the 'theft' was to disrupt the Trinamool Congress' polling management before the elections. She stated that when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, I-PAC had worked for him. "There was no problem then, but now there are problems because they are working for the Trinamool. Why did you come like thieves? You are stealing and taking away the SIR data of all the people," she said at the meeting.

Mamata further alleged that the names of 54 lakh people have been selectively removed from the voter list. "A large portion of those affected are women, minorities, and new voters," she said. Regarding the allegations of harassment of common people at the Special Intensive Revision centres, she said, “Ordinary people are being summoned to the SIR centres, but they are not being given receipts. Ninety-year-old women, patients with tubes inserted in their noses, and pregnant mothers are being forced to climb to the third floor. What kind of verification is this? This is torture," the Chief Minister said.

She alleged that the BJP, through a specific organization, has deliberately removed the names of voters from the list. She expressed her anger particularly over the removal of women's names. “When girls get married, their surnames change, their addresses change. This is our tradition. But names are being removed on such pretext. Even names are being struck off due to spelling mistakes or minor variations in proper nouns. Is this democracy?”, she questioned.