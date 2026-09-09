ETV Bharat / bharat

Mamata Vs Ritabrata: ECI To Begin Formal Hearing On TMC Ownership Dispute On Saturday

In this regard, the ECI on Wednesday wrote to Mamata and Ritabrata, almost two months following the dispute which cropped up post the party's defeat in the Assembly polls. Earlier, taking note of the matter, the poll panel had sought a response from both the factions. The Mamata-led faction had submitted its response on July 6, while Ritabrata -led factions had on several occasions sought an extension of additional time to file their response.

New Delhi: Amid a tussle over ownership of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) between two factions- one led by party chairperson and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and the other led by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Ritabrata Banerjee- the Election Commission of India (ECI) will formally start a hearing on the matter on Saturday.

Ritabrata has been critical of Mamata and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee since the time TMC was ousted by the BJP in West Bengal. He held both the key leaders responsible for the party's defeat.



In its letter addressed to the TMC chairperson, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, ECI secretary Ashwini Kumar Mohal wrote, "I am directed to refer to your letter dated July 5 with respect to All India Trinamool Congress, a recognised political party in the States of West Bengal, Meghalaya and Tripura. The Commission has decided to give an appointment to your delegation comprising of five members for a meeting on September 12 (Saturday) at 12:00 pm at India International Institute of Democracy & Election Management (llIDEM), Sector - 13, Dwarka,

Delhi."

The poll panel has asked to give the names of the members of the delegation along with their vehicle details for making necessary arrangements. Similarly in a separate letter to Ritabrata, the ECI Secretary referred to his June 22 letter in this regard. The poll panel informed that it has decided to give an appointment to his delegation comprising five members for a meeting on the same day at 11 am at the IIIDEM. Referring to the letters issued to both the factions, sources in the ECI on Wednesday said this will be the first formal hearing over the TMC party dispute matter.