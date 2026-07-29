ETV Bharat / bharat

Mamata Urges EC To Expedite Inquiry Into Rival Faction's Claims Over TMC

Kolkata: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to expedite inquiry into Ritabrata Banerjee’s faction claims over Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Mamata, in a letter to the poll panel said she does not want any further extensions to the so-called 'rebel' leader Ritabrata Banerjee and his camp. Her letter clearly states that although the deadline of July 25 has passed, Trinamool Congress has not been informed whether Ritabrata's camp had submitted a response to the Commission. "Even if a response was submitted, Trinamool Congress has not received a copy of it," she said. The Trinamool Congress supremo has strongly opposed the repeated extensions of the deadline.

TMC leadership had been alleging that Ritabrata Banerjee's rebel faction had submitted a petition to the Election Commission. The Mamata camp also questioned the Commission's role in a routine internal party matter. The party alleged that while the Commission does not always show such alacrity in other matters, it displayed unprecedented promptness in this instance, acting within just four to five hours. Notices were sent to both parties, setting a deadline of July 6 for submitting their responses.

Adhering to the Commission's directive, a TMC delegation traveled to Delhi on the scheduled date. Kalyan Banerjee (the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha), MP Mahua Moitra, and Sagarika Ghose visited the Nirvachan Sadan in Delhi in person to submit the necessary party documents and their response.