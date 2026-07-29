Mamata Urges EC To Expedite Inquiry Into Rival Faction's Claims Over TMC
Mamata, in a letter to EC said she does not want any further extensions to the so-called 'rebel' leader Ritabrata Banerjee and his camp.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 10:46 PM IST
Kolkata: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to expedite inquiry into Ritabrata Banerjee’s faction claims over Trinamool Congress (TMC).
Mamata, in a letter to the poll panel said she does not want any further extensions to the so-called 'rebel' leader Ritabrata Banerjee and his camp. Her letter clearly states that although the deadline of July 25 has passed, Trinamool Congress has not been informed whether Ritabrata's camp had submitted a response to the Commission. "Even if a response was submitted, Trinamool Congress has not received a copy of it," she said. The Trinamool Congress supremo has strongly opposed the repeated extensions of the deadline.
TMC leadership had been alleging that Ritabrata Banerjee's rebel faction had submitted a petition to the Election Commission. The Mamata camp also questioned the Commission's role in a routine internal party matter. The party alleged that while the Commission does not always show such alacrity in other matters, it displayed unprecedented promptness in this instance, acting within just four to five hours. Notices were sent to both parties, setting a deadline of July 6 for submitting their responses.
Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to the Election Commission seeking early conclusion of its inquiry into rival claims over the AITC, opposes any further extension for the Ritabrata Banerjee faction pic.twitter.com/xRkyvxId8z— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 29, 2026
Adhering to the Commission's directive, a TMC delegation traveled to Delhi on the scheduled date. Kalyan Banerjee (the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha), MP Mahua Moitra, and Sagarika Ghose visited the Nirvachan Sadan in Delhi in person to submit the necessary party documents and their response.
However, Trinamool claims that the opposing side—Ritabrata's camp—completely failed to submit a response within the stipulated time. Subsequently, the Commission extended the deadline twice for them, with the final deadline being July 25. Mamata Banerjee is extremely displeased with the granting of this additional time. In her letter, she has openly expressed her dissatisfaction with the Election Commission's conduct.
The Trinamool leader wrote, "The Commission had directed Ritabrata Banerjee to submit a response by July 6. Despite the deadline being extended twice thereafter, no response has been submitted even after July 25." According to her, repeatedly extending the deadline effectively grants an undue advantage to the opposing camp.
Mamata had previously sent a strongly worded letter to the Commission's secretary, alleging that the Commission was indirectly aiding the dissident faction—which is intent on poaching party members—through the "back door."
Referencing the earlier correspondence, she stated, "Taking advantage of the repeated deadline extensions, the opposing side is attempting to fabricate false evidence and baseless claims." The TMC leader argues that since the Ritabrata faction failed to provide a response within the stipulated timeframe following July 6, they no longer have the right to put forward new allegations or arguments.
"Since the opposing party failed to adhere to the set deadline, the Commission should conclude the investigation based solely on the documents submitted by Trinamool on July 6, without granting any further extensions." Mamata said in the letter. She said the investigation must be finalized immediately in accordance with the letter dated July 2, and no further extensions should be granted. Her letter reinforces the questions Trinamool Congress has raised regarding the Commission's impartiality amidst this internal party dispute.
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