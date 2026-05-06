ETV Bharat / bharat

Mamata Not Accepting Poll Verdict Due To Claims Of Rigging, Says Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said that outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is not accepting the election results as she claims large-scale rigging in the polls.

Despite the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sweeping the elections, Banerjee has refused to accept the verdict claiming the polls were not fair.

“Results have come but Mamata is not accepting. She says there was largescale rigging and that is the situation in Bengal. New governments are being formed in Tamil Nadu, Congress in Kerala and BJP in Assam,” he said, endorsing the impact of Election Commission-led Special Intensive Revision (SIR) on the elections.

The former three time J&K chief minister said that 'Operation Sindoor' carried out by India against Pakistan terror camps following the Pahalgam terror attack in 2025 has paid its dividends.

Citing examples of Ukraine-Russia conflict, Abdullah cautioned that wars do not offer solutions but bring miseries. “I think there is no more question of wars. Wars don't bring solutions, they bring miseries. Look at the condition of Ukraine and the Middle East. They have suffered destruction. It will take Qatar one or two years for the gas to be supplied again,” he added.

According to Abdullah, the world is not ready for more conflict in West Asia as it has impacted the economy across the countries.