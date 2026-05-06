Mamata Not Accepting Poll Verdict Due To Claims Of Rigging, Says Farooq Abdullah
Farooq Abdullah responds to Bengal election claims, praises Operation Sindoor, warns about war impacts, and speaks on political issues in Jammu and Kashmir.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 5:26 PM IST
Srinagar: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said that outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is not accepting the election results as she claims large-scale rigging in the polls.
Despite the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sweeping the elections, Banerjee has refused to accept the verdict claiming the polls were not fair.
“Results have come but Mamata is not accepting. She says there was largescale rigging and that is the situation in Bengal. New governments are being formed in Tamil Nadu, Congress in Kerala and BJP in Assam,” he said, endorsing the impact of Election Commission-led Special Intensive Revision (SIR) on the elections.
The former three time J&K chief minister said that 'Operation Sindoor' carried out by India against Pakistan terror camps following the Pahalgam terror attack in 2025 has paid its dividends.
Citing examples of Ukraine-Russia conflict, Abdullah cautioned that wars do not offer solutions but bring miseries. “I think there is no more question of wars. Wars don't bring solutions, they bring miseries. Look at the condition of Ukraine and the Middle East. They have suffered destruction. It will take Qatar one or two years for the gas to be supplied again,” he added.
According to Abdullah, the world is not ready for more conflict in West Asia as it has impacted the economy across the countries.
“All the petrol and gas are in the Middle East. If there is more pressure on fuel, the condition of the world will worsen. It will be difficult for humans to survive,” said the veteran leader.
On Punjab blasts, Abdullah said the NC believes there is nothing to worry as blasts have occurred in the country in the past as well.
The 83-year-old leader brushed aside the criticism from opposition parties toward the NC government saying their job is to lie and they can continue with it.
The ruling party and the PDP have been attacking each other over the voting controversy in the Rajya Sabha polls held in October 2025. In these polls, NC, which had a support of 59 MLAs won three seats, while the BJP, which had only 28 MLAs won a single seat.
The row erupted last month when an RTI revealed that the NC and BJP had appointed two authorised agents each. But PDP, which had three legislators that time (now four with the bypolls win from Budgam), did not appoint the agent. Congress, PDP, CPI (M) and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) claimed support to the NC.
Abdullah chaired a meeting at NC headquarters in Srinagar on Wednesday
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