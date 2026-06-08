ETV Bharat / bharat

Mamata-Led TMC Moves Cal HC Against Assembly Speaker's Decision To Recognise Ritabrata As LoP

Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC on Monday moved the Calcutta High Court challenging the West Bengal Assembly Speaker's decision to recognise Ritabrata Banerjee, leader of a breakaway faction of the party, as the leader of the opposition. Seeking an urgent hearing, the TMC's lawyer stated before the court that the first session of the 18th West Bengal Assembly is scheduled to begin on June 18.

Justice Krishna Rao, before whom the matter was mentioned on grounds of urgency, directed that the petition be taken up for hearing at the top of the list on June 11. He directed the petitioner's lawyer to serve notice to the parties in the matter in the meantime.