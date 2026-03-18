Mamata Banerjee's 2026 Electoral Blueprint Bets On Battle-Tested Veterans, Pragmatism Over Populism
Ahead of 2026 state Assembly polls, the TMC has dropped 74 MLAs to neutralise anti-incumbency, infused youthful faces.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 5:34 PM IST
Kolkata: After holding the reins of state power for 15 consecutive years, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is poised to enter yet another fierce electoral battle in the upcoming state Assembly elections in West Bengal.
On Tuesday afternoon, the names of the Trinamool Congress's (TMC) candidates for 291 out of the total 294 seats were announced from her residence-cum-office in Harish Chatterjee Street, Kalighat, Kolkata.
Three Assembly seats in the Darjeeling Hills — Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong — were left out. Banerjee said the decision for candidates on those seats will be taken by Anit Thapa, who heads TMC ally the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM).
In this battle for power, the Trinamool Supremo has eschewed surprises or gimmicks, and instead placed her faith in the organisational strength of her cadre of seasoned, battle-tested veterans.
Blend of Confidence and Caution
Speaking at public rallies, the CM has repeatedly asserted that this time around, the TMC will capture no less than 226 seats, an overwhelming two-thirds majority. In the 2021 state Assembly polls, the TMC had won 213 seats, with the principal opposition, the BJP, winning 77.
Internally, too, the party harbours immense confidence in achieving a target well beyond the 226-seat mark. Nevertheless, she has exercised extreme caution in selecting candidates, making it clear that she is not leaving any room for complacency.
It is for this very reason that Mamata Banerjee has decided to contest once again from her traditional constituency, Bhawanipur.
Performance Over Preference: 74 Sitting MLAs Dropped
The most significant aspect of this year’s candidate selection is the weeding out of a large number of sitting MLAs and replacing them with new faces. According to TMC sources, 74 sitting legislators, including ministers, have been denied tickets this time around.
This decisive step has been taken to firmly counter the "anti-incumbency factor" that inevitably builds up at the local level after 15 consecutive years in power.
Alongside other candidates, the list also features several prominent names from the entertainment industry. After winning three consecutive terms, Chiranjeet Chakraborty has not been fielded as a candidate from Barasat this time; similarly, Kanchan Mullick will not be contesting from Uttarpara.
The axe perceptibly fell largely on those who have either become irrelevant or against whom there exists palpable public resentment. This move clearly reflects the internal assessment of the party functionaries that was compiled under the leadership of the party's No 2, the CM's nephew Abhishek Banerjee. In the distribution of tickets, pragmatic political calculations have taken precedence over sentiment.
Seat Swaps and Faith in Seasoned Veterans
While the TMC supremo dropped 74 sitting MLAs, she re-nominated as many as 150 sitting MLAs, serving as proof that the party places deep trust in its veterans, while inducting new faces.
These individuals have successfully maintained their popularity and public outreach within their respective constituencies, while demonstrating unwavering loyalty to the party.
Beyond merely granting tickets, the party has also strategically shifted the constituencies of 15 MLAs. Underlying this move is a carefully crafted strategy: In areas where public resentment against an incumbent MLA runs high — yet the individual remains a valuable asset to the party and possesses strong winnability — the strategy of shifting their constituency has been employed to mitigate local grievances. In essence, it represents a scenario of a familiar face taking on the challenge of a new battlefield.
A Cautious Stance on Education-Related Corruption
Among the issues that caused the TMC the greatest discomfort in the post-2021 era, is the education scandal. Several party functionaries were even incarcerated on these grounds; notably, former Education Minister and the TMC Secretary-General Partha Chatterjee, along with Manik Bhattacharya and Jiban Krishna Saha.
The party has declined to issue tickets to any of these three. Meanwhile, Ratna Chatterjee has been shifted to Behala West from Behala East, Kallol Khan will contest from Nakashipara, replacing Manik Bhattacharya, and Pratima Rajak will contest from Barwan in Murshidabad, taking place of Jiban Krishna Saha.
Focus on Grassroots Politics, Not Glamour
In the past several Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, a familiar pattern emerged in the TMC candidate's lists: The prominent presence of stars from the entertainment industry, or "Tollywood", a ploy to dazzle political opponents with sheer glamour.
The current list marks a complete departure. This time, there is virtually no influx of new faces from the entertainment world. It is evident from this that the ruling party has prioritised grassroots leaders over glamour.
Celebrating Youth: A Balance of the Old and the New
The TMC's candidate's list is not merely about dropping old-timers; it represents a significant step toward infusing the party with "new blood". A host of young faces have been brought to the forefront. However, these individuals are neither novices nor political upstarts; each is a familiar and tested face within the party.
Young leaders like Debangshu Bhattacharya and Trinankur have spent years taking to the streets to lead protests, engaging in organisational work, and countering attacks from the opposition. A path has now been paved for them to enter the Legislative Assembly.
Kalighat has strategically arranged its pieces for the 2026 electoral battle by maintaining an equilibrium between experience and youthful energy. Mamata Banerjee's choices reveal that electoral arithmetic has taken precedence over emotion, organisational strength over star power and current performance over past credentials.