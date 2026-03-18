ETV Bharat / bharat

Mamata Banerjee's 2026 Electoral Blueprint Bets On Battle-Tested Veterans, Pragmatism Over Populism

Kolkata: After holding the reins of state power for 15 consecutive years, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is poised to enter yet another fierce electoral battle in the upcoming state Assembly elections in West Bengal.

On Tuesday afternoon, the names of the Trinamool Congress's (TMC) candidates for 291 out of the total 294 seats were announced from her residence-cum-office in Harish Chatterjee Street, Kalighat, Kolkata.

Three Assembly seats in the Darjeeling Hills — Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong — were left out. Banerjee said the decision for candidates on those seats will be taken by Anit Thapa, who heads TMC ally the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM).

In this battle for power, the Trinamool Supremo has eschewed surprises or gimmicks, and instead placed her faith in the organisational strength of her cadre of seasoned, battle-tested veterans.

Blend of Confidence and Caution

Speaking at public rallies, the CM has repeatedly asserted that this time around, the TMC will capture no less than 226 seats, an overwhelming two-thirds majority. In the 2021 state Assembly polls, the TMC had won 213 seats, with the principal opposition, the BJP, winning 77.

Internally, too, the party harbours immense confidence in achieving a target well beyond the 226-seat mark. Nevertheless, she has exercised extreme caution in selecting candidates, making it clear that she is not leaving any room for complacency.

It is for this very reason that Mamata Banerjee has decided to contest once again from her traditional constituency, Bhawanipur.

Performance Over Preference: 74 Sitting MLAs Dropped

The most significant aspect of this year’s candidate selection is the weeding out of a large number of sitting MLAs and replacing them with new faces. According to TMC sources, 74 sitting legislators, including ministers, have been denied tickets this time around.

This decisive step has been taken to firmly counter the "anti-incumbency factor" that inevitably builds up at the local level after 15 consecutive years in power.

Alongside other candidates, the list also features several prominent names from the entertainment industry. After winning three consecutive terms, Chiranjeet Chakraborty has not been fielded as a candidate from Barasat this time; similarly, Kanchan Mullick will not be contesting from Uttarpara.

The axe perceptibly fell largely on those who have either become irrelevant or against whom there exists palpable public resentment. This move clearly reflects the internal assessment of the party functionaries that was compiled under the leadership of the party's No 2, the CM's nephew Abhishek Banerjee. In the distribution of tickets, pragmatic political calculations have taken precedence over sentiment.

Seat Swaps and Faith in Seasoned Veterans