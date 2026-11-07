ETV Bharat / bharat

'If You Have Courage, Run A Bulldozer Over My Chest': Mamata Banerjee Tells BJP

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, with TMC leaders Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, and other INDIA bloc leaders, proceeds in an open bus to stage a march from Minto Bridge to Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi, Sunday, November 1, 2026. ( PTI )

Kolkata: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday criticised the police administration over a clash between Mamata All India Trinamool Congress (MITMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee and local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Kalighat on Friday night. Alleging that BJP workers vandalised Abhishek's party office, Mamata challenged the police to run a bulldozer over her if they had the courage.

Abhishek had staged a sit-in protest outside his residence on Friday night after the alleged attack. Mamata visited the protest site on Saturday morning and said, "How many bulldozers do you have? Go ahead and run them over our chests, over our bodies. If you have the courage, run a bulldozer over my chest."

Targeting the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kalighat Police Station, Mamata alleged that he had behaved improperly when Abhishek attempted to speak to him.

"When Abhishek tried to speak to the OC of Kalighat Police Station, he behaved badly. They act as if they are gods. I have no personal issues with anyone, but the police must remain impartial. I understand how the police function under a government, but if they cross the line, I will take the matter to the Supreme Court," she said.

Clash Between TMC and BJP Workers in Kalighat: Tension prevailed in the Kalighat area on Friday night following a confrontation between supporters of Abhishek Banerjee and local BJP workers. The altercation reportedly involved heated exchanges and stone-pelting before escalating into a physical clash.

Police resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse the two groups. After the incident, Kolkata Police imposed prohibitory restrictions under Section 163 on the road outside Abhishek's residence for two months.

Abhishek alleged that BJP workers vandalised his party office using sticks fitted with nails. He said that four to five MITMC workers sustained serious injuries in the attack.

He also alleged that he had anticipated the possibility of an attack and had raised concerns on social media two days earlier, tagging Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. He further said that threats had been issued against him.

Abhishek continued his sit-in protest outside his residence throughout the night and was able to enter his house at around 6:30 AM on Saturday following police intervention.

Mamata alleged that a group of hooligans had carried out an attack around 3 AM.

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