'Arrogant, Liar': Mamata Banerjee Slams CEC After Walking Out Of ECI Meeting Over Bengal SIR
Accusing the ECI of working at the behest of the BJP, she said names of genuine voters should be included in electoral roll.
Published : February 2, 2026 at 7:29 PM IST|
Updated : February 2, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister and All India Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar of humiliating a delegation led by her to the Election Commission of India (ECI), asserting she has never seen such an "arrogant and a liar" CEC.
Earlier, Banerjee along with some "SIR-affected" families and party leaders on Monday met Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi.
Addressing the reporters outside the ECI, shortly after meeting the CEC, she claimed that the delegation boycotted the meeting after they were humiliated by the CEC.
"I have never seen such an Election Commissioner who is so arrogant. He is a great liar. I told him that I respect his chair because no chair is permanent for anybody; one day you have to go, don't create this precedent," Banerjee said.
Referring to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bengal, the Chief Minister said, "Why only Bengal is being targeted? In democracy, election is festival of the democracy. What have you done? You have removed 58 lakh people (from the electoral roll). They were not allowed to defend themselves."
Accusing the ECI of working at the behest of the BJP, she said names of genuine voters should be included in the electoral roll.
The TMC supremo further said, "Why there was necessity to conduct Special Intensive Revision prior to three months of Assembly elections? The election bound states should have been excluded. In Assam, there is BJP government. Why was SIR not conducted in Assam?."
"Bengal is being targeted. I am not being allowed to do any work by the BJP. The SIR is totally an unparliamentarily and undemocratic," she added. A memorandum was also submitted to the poll panel alleging procedural, legal, and constitutional violations in the conduct of SIR of electoral rolls in West Bengal.
The TMC delegation included senior party leaders Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee, besides "victims" of the SIR process in the State. The TMC has claimed that "coercive exercise" has inflicted untold misery on ordinary citizens and has already claimed 150 innocent lives in West Bengal.
Meanwhile, the ECI refuted the allegations and stated that the CEC responded to her queries. "AITC delegation led by Mamata Banerjee, met the Commission today and raised certain issues relating to the ongoing SIR in West Bengal. CEC Gyanesh Kumar responded to her queries and explained rule of law shall prevail and anybody taking law into their own hands shall be dealt with strictly as per the provisions of law and powers vested in the Commission," the poll panel said.
It said, "TMC MLAs are openly using abusive and threatening language against the Commission and especially against the CEC. Also threatening the election officials. There have been incidents of vandalisation of the ERO (SDO/BDO) Offices by TMC workers/MLAs. No pressure, obstruction, or interference of any kind by anyone should be exerted on officers engaged in SIR work."
The poll panel said the honorarium payable to Booth Level Officers (BLOs) be released in a timely manner without any further delay. "Only Rs.7,000 out of Rs.18,000 per BLO has been paid as of now. EROs/AEROs provided for deployment are not at the level of SMs/Tehsildars," it said.
Referring to appointment of Returning Officers, the ECI said it has requested for proposal for appointment of ROs on January 20 as per the criteria (SM/SDO/Revenue Divisional Officer from General Administration). At present only in 67 Assembly Constituencies ROs are of the rank of SDO/SDM.
On transfer of EROs, it said, "The Government of West Bengal has transferred three Electoral Roll Observes without consulting ECI. ECI has requested for cancellation of transfer orders on January 27. However, no action has been reported so far."
"The Government has not registered FIR against four officers (two ERO and two AERO) and one Data Entry Operator for their failure to perform their statutory duties and for violating data security policies by sharing log-in credentials with unauthorised persons. ECI's letters August 5, 2025 and January 2," the poll panel added. Assembly elections in West Bengal are scheduled to be held early this year along with Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
Read more