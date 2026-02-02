ETV Bharat / bharat

'Arrogant, Liar': Mamata Banerjee Slams CEC After Walking Out Of ECI Meeting Over Bengal SIR

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister and All India Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar of humiliating a delegation led by her to the Election Commission of India (ECI), asserting she has never seen such an "arrogant and a liar" CEC.

Earlier, Banerjee along with some "SIR-affected" families and party leaders on Monday met Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi.

Addressing the reporters outside the ECI, shortly after meeting the CEC, she claimed that the delegation boycotted the meeting after they were humiliated by the CEC.

"I have never seen such an Election Commissioner who is so arrogant. He is a great liar. I told him that I respect his chair because no chair is permanent for anybody; one day you have to go, don't create this precedent," Banerjee said.

Referring to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bengal, the Chief Minister said, "Why only Bengal is being targeted? In democracy, election is festival of the democracy. What have you done? You have removed 58 lakh people (from the electoral roll). They were not allowed to defend themselves."

Accusing the ECI of working at the behest of the BJP, she said names of genuine voters should be included in the electoral roll.

The TMC supremo further said, "Why there was necessity to conduct Special Intensive Revision prior to three months of Assembly elections? The election bound states should have been excluded. In Assam, there is BJP government. Why was SIR not conducted in Assam?."

"Bengal is being targeted. I am not being allowed to do any work by the BJP. The SIR is totally an unparliamentarily and undemocratic," she added. A memorandum was also submitted to the poll panel alleging procedural, legal, and constitutional violations in the conduct of SIR of electoral rolls in West Bengal.