'Why Should Action Not Be Taken Against EC For SIR-Related Deaths?' Asks Mamata Banerjee In Delhi
On the upcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee says her party will win "more and more" seats this time.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 4:37 PM IST
New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the Election Commission is acting as "BJP cadres". "We expect respect not disrespect from EC,", she said at a press conference along with the SIR-affected families in Banga Bhavan in Delhi.
Banerjee, who arrived in Delhi after filing a plea in the Supreme Court against the EC over Special Intensive Revision (SIR), said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar not only rudely behaved with her yesterday but also alleged that it was motivated and directed from "somewhere else" to misbehave with her.
Complaining that the EC has not released pending funds of 2024 to the state till now, Banerjee asked why EC was not giving money to the SIR-affected families. She said many people had left behind notes holding EC responsible before taking their lives so why should the EC not take responsibility for these deaths. She also asked the members of the SIR-affected families whether they want FIRs be lodged against the EC and they nodded in unison.
Deliberating on the harassment faced by votes due to the SIR, Banerjee claimed there are several instances where people fell ill and had to be hospitalised after standing in queues for long hours. "The sole purpose of SIR is to delete names ", she said.
Abhishek Banerjee, CM's nephew and TMC MP, said he has evidence to prove how 140 crore people are being misled in the name of SIR. He said they are not against SIR but against its hasty implementation. "We would not have objected if SIR was conducted after training BLOs and in a proper manner over six months or more and not rushed," he said.
Replying to a question on her party's position in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, Banerjee said, "I'm not an astrologer but this time we will get more and more seats."
