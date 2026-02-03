ETV Bharat / bharat

'Why Should Action Not Be Taken Against EC For SIR-Related Deaths?' Asks Mamata Banerjee In Delhi

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the Election Commission is acting as "BJP cadres". "We expect respect not disrespect from EC,", she said at a press conference along with the SIR-affected families in Banga Bhavan in Delhi.

Banerjee, who arrived in Delhi after filing a plea in the Supreme Court against the EC over Special Intensive Revision (SIR), said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar not only rudely behaved with her yesterday but also alleged that it was motivated and directed from "somewhere else" to misbehave with her.

Complaining that the EC has not released pending funds of 2024 to the state till now, Banerjee asked why EC was not giving money to the SIR-affected families. She said many people had left behind notes holding EC responsible before taking their lives so why should the EC not take responsibility for these deaths. She also asked the members of the SIR-affected families whether they want FIRs be lodged against the EC and they nodded in unison.