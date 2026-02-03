Mamata Banerjee May Attend SC Proceedings On Wednesday On Pleas Against SIR In West Bengal
A bench comprising CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi is scheduled to hear three petitions on Wednesday.
New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee may be present in the Supreme Court on Wednesday during the hearing on the petitions challenging the Election Commission of India's (ECI) ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls issues in the state.
According to the apex court website, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi is scheduled to hear three petitions filed by Mostari Banu and TMC MPs Derek O Brien and Dola Sen.
Banerjee has also filed a separate petition in connection with the issue. According to the computer-generated list, her petition is scheduled to come up for hearing tomorrow; however, as of now, the cause list for Wednesday does not show her petition on the list.
According to sources familiar with the development, Banerjee, who also has an LLB degree, may attend and put forth her submissions as well. Banerjee had filed her petition on January 28, 2026. She has made the ECI and the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal parties in the case.
On January 19, 2026, the top court passed a slew of directions, observing that the SIR process in West Bengal should be transparent and not cause inconvenience. It directed the poll panel to display the names of those on the "logical discrepancies" list at gram panchayat bhavans and block offices, where documents and objections will also be submitted.
Banerjee had earlier written to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gynaesh Kumar, urging him to halt the "arbitrary and flawed" SIR in the poll-bound state. Earlier, O’Brien had filed an application alleging arbitrariness and procedural irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls in the state.
The application claimed that since the inception of the SIR process in the state, the ECI has issued instructions to officers at the ground level through "informal and extra-statutory channels", such as WhatsApp messages and oral directions conveyed during video conferences, instead of issuing formal written instructions.
O’Brien has filed the application in his pending petition, which has challenged the order and guidelines issued by the poll panel directing SIR in various states, including West Bengal.
