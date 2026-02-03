ETV Bharat / bharat

Mamata Banerjee May Attend SC Proceedings On Wednesday On Pleas Against SIR In West Bengal

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee may be present in the Supreme Court on Wednesday during the hearing on the petitions challenging the Election Commission of India's (ECI) ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls issues in the state.

According to the apex court website, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi is scheduled to hear three petitions filed by Mostari Banu and TMC MPs Derek O Brien and Dola Sen.

Banerjee has also filed a separate petition in connection with the issue. According to the computer-generated list, her petition is scheduled to come up for hearing tomorrow; however, as of now, the cause list for Wednesday does not show her petition on the list.

According to sources familiar with the development, Banerjee, who also has an LLB degree, may attend and put forth her submissions as well. Banerjee had filed her petition on January 28, 2026. She has made the ECI and the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal parties in the case.