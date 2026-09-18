ETV Bharat / bharat

Mamata Banerjee Moves Supreme Court Over EC's Denial Of TMC Party Symbol

Former West Bengal chief minister and TMC President Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference at her residence, in Kolkata, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday has moved the Supreme Court against Election Commission's freezing of Trinamool Congress' election symbol.

Earlier today, Mamata Banerjee attacked the Election Commission over its decision to freeze the Trinamool Congress' name and symbol, likening the loss of the party's identity to the pain of a mother losing her child and calling it a "black day" in the country's democratic history.

Banerjee said she would not accept the interim arrangement as a settlement and vowed to fight till the end to reclaim the party's original identity and its 'flowers-and-grass' symbol politically, democratically and legally.

Her statements came hours after the poll panel allotted her faction the name 'Mamata All India Trinamool Congress' and the 'Football Player' symbol for the October 6 bypolls to Nandigram and Rejinagar.