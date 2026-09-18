Mamata Banerjee Moves Supreme Court Over EC's Denial Of TMC Party Symbol
Banerjee said she would not accept the interim arrangement as a settlement and vowed to fight till the end to reclaim the party's original identity
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 18, 2026 at 10:31 PM IST
New Delhi: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday has moved the Supreme Court against Election Commission's freezing of Trinamool Congress' election symbol.
Earlier today, Mamata Banerjee attacked the Election Commission over its decision to freeze the Trinamool Congress' name and symbol, likening the loss of the party's identity to the pain of a mother losing her child and calling it a "black day" in the country's democratic history.
Banerjee said she would not accept the interim arrangement as a settlement and vowed to fight till the end to reclaim the party's original identity and its 'flowers-and-grass' symbol politically, democratically and legally.
Her statements came hours after the poll panel allotted her faction the name 'Mamata All India Trinamool Congress' and the 'Football Player' symbol for the October 6 bypolls to Nandigram and Rejinagar.
"A mother understands the pain of losing a child, and a child understands the pain of losing a mother. Those who have not built this organisation through struggle cannot understand that emotional bond," she said.
Banerjee said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal have contacted her following the development.
The EC on Friday allotted separate names and symbols to the two rival factions following its interim decision a day earlier to bar both groups from using the 'All India Trinamool Congress' name and its reserved symbol pending a substantive determination of the dispute.
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