ETV Bharat / bharat

Mamata Banerjee Meets Sonia Gandhi Amid Rebellion In Trinamool

New Delhi: A day after an opposition INDIA bloc meeting stressed unity and better coordination among its partners, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday met senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi at her 10, Janpath residence and discussed ways to further strengthen the alliance.

Sources said the two leaders are learnt to have discussed the strategy between the two parties going forward after the opposition bloc meeting, and following an exodus of Trinamool MPs after the party's defeat to the BJP in the recent West Bengal polls.

While both the parties did not disclose details of the meeting, the sources said Banerjee is learnt to have stressed on opposition unity, and asserted that the INDIA bloc should work together in taking on the BJP on various issues, including those concerning the public.

At the opposition alliance meeting on Monday, Banerjee had urged all the constituents to forget the past and stand united.

Monday’s meeting focused on setting aside mutual bitterness, aligning with civil society movements, and acknowledging the Congress as the anchor of the opposition alliance, provided it shows a “large heart”.

The sources said Banerjee was emphatic in asserting that the leaders of the opposition alliance should avoid criticising each other, a marked departure from her previous efforts to carve out a bloc independent of the Congress.