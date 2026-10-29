ETV Bharat / bharat

Mamata Banerjee In SC: Bengal Government Now Free To Transfer I-PAC Raid Obstruction Case To CBI

New Delhi: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the current BJP government was free to transfer to the CBI the probe into the alleged obstruction of raids by the Enforcement Directorate at the office of political consultancy firm I-PAC in Kolkata.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Mamata Banerjee, contended that the situation has changed in the state and the BJP government was free to send the case for a CBI probe. It was argued before the bench that there was a raid concerning I-PAC, something happened, police officers were involved, and there was a complaint against ED officers.

It was contended that an Article 32 petition was filed and the prayer was to send it to the CBI and the court should not be burdened by this petition and arguments. Sibal said the state very much has the power under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act of 1946 to send any case to the CBI.

The ED requested the bench to pass an order on its plea for a free and fair investigation of the case to avoid any party making allegations of mala fide.

The bench reserved its verdict on the ED's plea alleging obstruction by Banerjee and other state authorities during its January 8 search of the I-PAC office.

Sibal said Mamata was a sitting Chief Minister then, but now she is not, and the state has another government and Chief Minister. "Now, they are entitled to send any matter to the CBI. If they wish to do it, no one can stand in their way," he submitted.