Mamata Banerjee In SC: Bengal Government Now Free To Transfer I-PAC Raid Obstruction Case To CBI
Kapil Sibal contended that the situation has changed in the state and the BJP government was free to send the case for a CBI probe.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 29, 2026 at 6:23 PM IST
New Delhi: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the current BJP government was free to transfer to the CBI the probe into the alleged obstruction of raids by the Enforcement Directorate at the office of political consultancy firm I-PAC in Kolkata.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and N V Anjaria.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Mamata Banerjee, contended that the situation has changed in the state and the BJP government was free to send the case for a CBI probe. It was argued before the bench that there was a raid concerning I-PAC, something happened, police officers were involved, and there was a complaint against ED officers.
It was contended that an Article 32 petition was filed and the prayer was to send it to the CBI and the court should not be burdened by this petition and arguments. Sibal said the state very much has the power under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act of 1946 to send any case to the CBI.
The ED requested the bench to pass an order on its plea for a free and fair investigation of the case to avoid any party making allegations of mala fide.
The bench reserved its verdict on the ED's plea alleging obstruction by Banerjee and other state authorities during its January 8 search of the I-PAC office.
Sibal said Mamata was a sitting Chief Minister then, but now she is not, and the state has another government and Chief Minister. "Now, they are entitled to send any matter to the CBI. If they wish to do it, no one can stand in their way," he submitted.
The bench said senior advocate Maneka Guruswamy, also appearing in the matter, earlier made a similar argument but then Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said "mala fide" would be alleged.
Sibal asked why the state government fears such consequences and stated that if there is any criticism, it has to deal with it.
The bench told Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the ED, "Why can't your government now refer it to the CBI? At that time, whatever situation was prevailing in the High Court you came here. But now there is no ruckus; it is quiet everywhere. You can also go to the High Court."
Raju submitted that the matter would then be argued afresh before the High Court.
"It was not just the ex-CM against whom there are allegations. Senior police officials, who are in service are also involved, and they can still be able to influence," added Raju.
After hearing submissions, the bench reserved its decision on the ED’s plea. On August 18, the ED urged the court to decide whether the CBI can investigate or not if an offence is committed by a sitting chief minister.
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