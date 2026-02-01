Mamata Banerjee Files Petition In Supreme Court Against ECI Day Ahead Of Meeting With CEC
The Chief Minister filed the petition in her own name leading to rumours that she may argue the case herself.
Kolkata/New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken the unprecedented step of filing a writ petition in the Supreme Court against the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
Banerjee's unexpected move came ahead of her meeting at Nirvachan Sadan with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the full bench of the ECI. On Sunday, a court holiday, she personally approached the Supreme Court as the petitioner, challenging the Commission’s actions related to the SIR of electoral rolls and the appointment of micro observers in West Bengal.
In a rare political and legal development, Banerjee has not deputed any party representative, minister, or MP to move the court. Instead, she has filed the petition in her own name, listing both the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal as respondents. The case is likely to be heard on Wednesday before a bench comprising the Chief Justice of India.
Legal and political observers see the timing of the petition — immediately before her scheduled meeting with the Commission — as a calculated strategy. By making herself the petitioner, Banerjee has underscored that she considers the alleged irregularities in the electoral roll revision process to be of both personal and administrative concern. Given that she is also a trained lawyer, speculations are rife in Delhi’s legal circles about whether she might personally argue the case in the court wearing her advocate’s robes.
According to Trinamool Congress sources, the petition challenges the legality of granting extensive powers to nearly 8,000 micro observers engaged in conducting the SIR process in the state. The state government’s contention is that the Representation of the People Act does not provide for such sweeping authority to micro observers in matters of electoral roll revision, yet the Commission’s directives have allowed them to function with wide discretion.
Before leaving for Delhi on Sunday, Banerjee sharply criticised the Commission at Kolkata airport, alleging that the flawed process has created an atmosphere of panic among ordinary citizens, comparable to the fear triggered during NRC exercises. She claimed that 110 people in the state have died so far due to anxiety related to documentation requirements, saying, “Three to four people are dying by suicide everyday out of fear. The Commission must take responsibility for the deaths. I will go to the people’s court and to the Supreme Court.”
She also alleged that similar electoral practices in Haryana and Maharashtra helped the BJP win elections there, and asserted, “Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala will win this battle, but Assam will lose.” Banerjee made it clear that while she remains open to dialogue with the Commission, she will simultaneously pursue a legal battle.
The Opposition BJP dismissed Banerjee's move as just a political theatric. BJP leader Sajal Ghosh said, “She filed a case on Sunday and has an appointment on Monday. What does that mean? This is pure drama for publicity.” Another BJP leader and lawyer, Debajit Sarkar, suggested that Banerjee is preparing a narrative to blame the Commission and EVMs in advance of the 2026 Assembly elections.
In response, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Joyprakash Majumdar alleged that the Election Commission has lost its institutional independence and is functioning at the behest of the ruling party at the Centre. He pointed to the recent change in the selection panel for Election Commissioners — where the Chief Justice of India was removed — as evidence of institutional imbalance.
All eyes are now on Monday’s meeting at Nirvachan Sadan and Wednesday’s likely observations from the Supreme Court, as the confrontation between a state’s chief minister and a constitutional body unfolds on a national stage.
