ETV Bharat / bharat

Mamata Banerjee Files Petition In Supreme Court Against ECI Day Ahead Of Meeting With CEC

Kolkata/New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken the unprecedented step of filing a writ petition in the Supreme Court against the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Banerjee's unexpected move came ahead of her meeting at Nirvachan Sadan with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the full bench of the ECI. On Sunday, a court holiday, she personally approached the Supreme Court as the petitioner, challenging the Commission’s actions related to the SIR of electoral rolls and the appointment of micro observers in West Bengal.

In a rare political and legal development, Banerjee has not deputed any party representative, minister, or MP to move the court. Instead, she has filed the petition in her own name, listing both the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal as respondents. The case is likely to be heard on Wednesday before a bench comprising the Chief Justice of India.

Legal and political observers see the timing of the petition — immediately before her scheduled meeting with the Commission — as a calculated strategy. By making herself the petitioner, Banerjee has underscored that she considers the alleged irregularities in the electoral roll revision process to be of both personal and administrative concern. Given that she is also a trained lawyer, speculations are rife in Delhi’s legal circles about whether she might personally argue the case in the court wearing her advocate’s robes.

According to Trinamool Congress sources, the petition challenges the legality of granting extensive powers to nearly 8,000 micro observers engaged in conducting the SIR process in the state. The state government’s contention is that the Representation of the People Act does not provide for such sweeping authority to micro observers in matters of electoral roll revision, yet the Commission’s directives have allowed them to function with wide discretion.