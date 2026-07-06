ETV Bharat / bharat

TMC Ownership Tussle: Mamata Banerjee-Led Faction Submits Response Before Election Commission

Kalyan informed that In 2006, Mamata Banerjee, as Chairperson of the All India Trinamool Congress, informed the then Secretary of the Election Commission that the party's constitution had been amended, extending its tenure from four years to five years. Accordingly, from 2006 onwards, the committee's term became five years.

The TMC MP said a request was then made for the party symbol of 'Ghaasher upor Jora phool'. "In December 1997, the full bench of the Election Commission approved the symbol. In 1998, the Trinamool Congress contested the elections and won seven Lok Sabha seats. In 1999, the party won eight seats in Lok Sabha. Thereafter, in 2000, the West Bengal Trinamool Congress formally informed the Election Commission in writing that it had become the All India Trinamool Congress, as it had established offices in several states. Based on this, the Election Commission recognised the West Bengal Trinamool Congress as the All India Trinamool Congress. At that point, the constitutional amendment extended the committee's tenure from four years," he said.

Referring to the Ritabrata-led faction, Kalyan said, "Firstly, they have claimed that the Working Committee's three-year term, which began in 2022, has expired. The West Bengal Trinamool Congress was recognised as a political party in 1997 by the Election Commission. Later, in December 1997, Mamata Banerjee and Ajit Panja, following the prescribed legal process, declared that they were no longer members of any other party and were with the Trinamool Congress."

Following this, the ECI has asked both the factions to submit their responses by Monday evening. Addressing the media after submitting the response to the poll panel, here, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, flanked by with Mahua Moitra and Sagarika Ghose, said, "Today, we filed our response which was sought by the Election Commission of India on the basis of a representation made by Ritabrata Banerjee".

The poll panel had asked both the factions to present their sides regarding organisational elections/authorised signatories of the party. The TMC has been going through an unprecedented internal collapse since it was routed by the BJP in the Assembly elections earlier this year. Ritabrata has claimed to have majority support within the TMC and approached the poll panel in this regard. The Mamata Banerjee-led faction too had approached the Election Commission in connection with the matter.

New Delhi : Amid a tussle over ownership of Trinamool Congress between former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and leader of Opposition in Assembly Ritabrata Banerjee, the faction led by the former on Monday submitted its response before Election Commission of India (ECI).

"Thereafter, the Election Commission issued letters every five years regarding organisational elections. Elections were subsequently held every five years, and all relevant documents were duly submitted. In 2022, elections were conducted for the All India Trinamool Congress committees at the block, district and state levels, following which the organisational committees were constituted. Mamata Banerjee was elected as the party's Chairperson," he said.

Kalyan further said, "Subsequently, the National Working Committee was formed, and Mamata Banerjee was again elected as its chairperson. They are now claiming that the three-year term has expired. If it was true, how did they contest the 2026 elections under the All India Trinamool Congress symbol? The party symbol was allotted under Mamata Banerjee's leadership. If they accepted it in 2026, then by their own argument the election itself would have to be considered invalid. In that case, they cannot claim to be MLAs either and should resign. I am simply applying their own logic."

"On May 6, a meeting of the All India Trinamool Congress MLAs was convened, and they attended it. Another meeting was held on May 19, which they also attended, thereby acknowledging the All India Trinamool Congress. Thereafter, Ritabrata Bandyopadhyay lodged a police complaint regarding signatures, where he also described himself as an MLA of the All India Trinamool Congress," he said.

Kalyan said , "On June 3, they wrote to the Speaker stating they were a bloc within the All India Trinamool Congress. Now they claim that because the three-year term has expired, they are forming a new Trinamool party. However, none of this has been done in accordance with the law. No procedures at the block, district or state level have been followed. Where have these representatives come from? Who authorised them? The prescribed rules have not been followed, making the entire process irregular."

He asserted that elections cannot be held in a special session. "That too did not happen. Every MLA and MP has the right to participate in the election. Those who were MPs and MLAs in 2022 and 2024 were not even invited. No notice was issued. Meetings cannot be held in a hotel. It is not permitted under the Trinamool Congress constitution. Their entire exercise is fraudulent. How can they proceed in this manner? They have the blessings of the BJP. Everything we are saying is based on the law," Kalyan said.

Taking a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, he said, "Suvendu Adhikari is with them, and they also have the support of the police and the CBI. That is why they are able to make such claims. Perhaps even their unlawful actions will now be treated as lawful. We will continue to fight for West Bengal. We will challenge this in court and also before people. We will go to the party workers who helped us win. Ritabrata Bandyopadhyay has not visited Uluberia even once. Arup Roy has not stepped out of his house. Bobby Hakim is the biggest betrayer. He has received the most from the party and has repaid it with the greatest betrayal," Kalyan said.