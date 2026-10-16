ETV Bharat / bharat

Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire: Delhi HC Extends Interim Bail To Property Owner On Medical Grounds

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has extended interim bail by six weeks to the owner of a Malviya Nagar hotel where a fire claimed 23 lives in June. Justice Sachin Datta, who had earlier granted interim bail for four weeks, extended the relief to Lovkesh Bajaj on medical grounds, considering his medical reports and the post-operation complications.

Bajaj (59) had undergone a major abdominal surgery on August 31 and was discharged from the hospital only on September 15 and re-admitted in October.

"In the circumstances, having regard to the post-operation complications and the medical reports, the interim bail granted to the applicant/ petitioner, vide order dated September 21, 2026..., is extended by a period of six weeks from the date of its expiry," the court said in an order passed on Thursday.

The court asked the investigating officer of the case to verify the medical documents filed by the accused and made it clear that if any of the documents is found to be not genuine, or his condition is found to be misrepresented, the State would be at liberty to file an application seeking cancellation of the interim bail.

The court directed Bajaj to surrender before the jail superintendent on the expiry of the extended period of interim bail. Bajaj sought extension of interim bail on the ground that he was suffering from post-operation complications. The plea was opposed by the prosecutor on the ground of gravity of the offence.

Bajaj has been named as an accused in the fire incident at the five-storey 'Flourish Stay’ B&B in Hauz Rani on June 3, in which 23 people were killed, while 24 others suffered grievous injuries.

On September 3, a trial court rejected his plea seeking interim bail of four weeks on medical grounds, saying he was already receiving adequate specialised medical treatment in custody and that the medical exigency cited by the accused had already been addressed through surgery at the RML Hospital.