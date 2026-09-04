ETV Bharat / bharat

Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire: Delhi Court Rejects Owner’s Plea For Interim Bail On Medical Grounds

New Delhi: A Delhi court has rejected the interim bail plea on medical grounds filed by the owner of a Malviya Nagar hotel where a fire claimed 23 lives, saying he was already receiving adequate specialised medical treatment in custody.

Additional Sessions Judge Samar Vishal was hearing Lovkesh Bajaj’s plea seeking four weeks interim bail, during which he said that the medical exigency cited by the accused had already been addressed through surgery at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML).

In an order dated September 3, the court said, “The court is conscious of the seriousness of the applicant’s medical condition and his entitlement to uninterrupted and appropriate medical care. However, the material presently available shows that such care is already being provided… interim bail for four weeks is neither medically indicated nor necessary at this stage”.

Bajaj is named as an accused in the case over the fire at the five-storey ‘Flourish Stay’ B&B in Hauz Rani on June 3, in which 23 people were killed, while 24 others suffered grievous injuries.

The court said a person in judicial custody is entitled to appropriate and adequate medical treatment and that medical requirements cannot be ignored merely because a person is in custody.

However, it said the question was whether his release was medically necessary or whether adequate treatment was already being provided while in custody.

In his bail plea, Bajaj cited serious abdominal complications, saying doctors advised surgical intervention. The court noted that he was first taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and subsequently referred to RML Hospital.

The latest medical report showed that Bajaj had been diagnosed with intestinal obstruction and had undergone exploratory laparotomy and other required surgical procedures.