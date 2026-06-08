ETV Bharat / bharat

Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire: Death Toll Rises To 22 After Another Foreign National Succumbs To Injuries

New Delhi: After 21 reported deaths in the Malviya Nagar bed and breakfast fire tragedy, another foreign national died during treatment on Sunday, increasing the death toll to 22 individuals. The development comes after the deadly June three fire incident occurred at the Flourish Inn hotel, which left 21 people dead and several injured.

Earlier on Sunday, the Delhi police brought Keshav Negi, who has been arrested in connection with the Malviya Nagar fire case, to the scene of the incident as part of the ongoing investigation. Negi was employed as a cook at the Malviya Nagar bed and breakfast, where a deadly fire killed 21 people, including 13 foreign nationals.

Police officials conducted the site visit as they continued to reconstruct the sequence of events surrounding the tragedy. Earlier on Saturday, officials said the Delhi Police had arrested a hotel cook in connection with the Malviya Nagar fire incident.

The police said that the investigation has revealed that the cook's negligence led to the fire. The police have also detained several other individuals in relation to the fire. During the investigation, authorities allegedly discovered multiple safety violations and serious deficiencies in the building's fire safety infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the Saket court on Saturday remanded hotel cook Keshav Negi for two days of police custody. He has been arrested in connection with the Malviya Nagar Fire tragedy. Lovkesh Bajaj, owner of Flourish Stays Hotel in Malviya Nagar, has been in police custody in connection with the fire tragedy that claimed 21 lives and left 28 others injured, including foreign nationals.