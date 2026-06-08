Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire: Death Toll Rises To 22 After Another Foreign National Succumbs To Injuries
During the investigation, authorities allegedly discovered multiple safety violations and serious deficiencies in the building's fire safety infrastructure.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 7:28 AM IST
New Delhi: After 21 reported deaths in the Malviya Nagar bed and breakfast fire tragedy, another foreign national died during treatment on Sunday, increasing the death toll to 22 individuals. The development comes after the deadly June three fire incident occurred at the Flourish Inn hotel, which left 21 people dead and several injured.
Earlier on Sunday, the Delhi police brought Keshav Negi, who has been arrested in connection with the Malviya Nagar fire case, to the scene of the incident as part of the ongoing investigation. Negi was employed as a cook at the Malviya Nagar bed and breakfast, where a deadly fire killed 21 people, including 13 foreign nationals.
Police officials conducted the site visit as they continued to reconstruct the sequence of events surrounding the tragedy. Earlier on Saturday, officials said the Delhi Police had arrested a hotel cook in connection with the Malviya Nagar fire incident.
The police said that the investigation has revealed that the cook's negligence led to the fire. The police have also detained several other individuals in relation to the fire. During the investigation, authorities allegedly discovered multiple safety violations and serious deficiencies in the building's fire safety infrastructure.
Meanwhile, the Saket court on Saturday remanded hotel cook Keshav Negi for two days of police custody. He has been arrested in connection with the Malviya Nagar Fire tragedy. Lovkesh Bajaj, owner of Flourish Stays Hotel in Malviya Nagar, has been in police custody in connection with the fire tragedy that claimed 21 lives and left 28 others injured, including foreign nationals.
Keshav Negi was produced before Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Bhanu Pratap Singh after his arrest by the Delhi Police. After hearing the application seeking custodial remand, the court granted two days of police custody. While seeking Keshav Negi's custodial remand, the Delhi police said that his custodial remand is required to investigate the case. The police also said that the fire broke out due to the leakage of Cooking gas.
A Pledge for a Safe Delhi
Following the Malviya Nagar fire incident, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that a holistic approach is required to make Delhi a safe capital.
This entails not only the strict enforcement of building bylaws but also the implementation of an effective monitoring system and a transparent accountability mechanism. The administration has indicated that a 'zero-tolerance' policy towards illegal constructions will be adopted in the coming days. The Delhi government is working on tightening its policies to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future, she said.
Read more
Delhi Malviya Nagar Fire Case: Cook Arrested For Alleged Negligence In Deadly Hotel Blaze