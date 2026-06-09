Malviya Nagar Fire Tragedy: Grieving Kin Appeals To Government For Repatriation Of Nigerian Man's Body
Ikeazu had come to India for medical treatment, and Okele, who accompanied him as his caregiver, was also injured.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 3:34 AM IST
New Delhi: After the fatal fire accident at a bed and breakfast place in the Hauz Rani region of Malviya Nagar, the relatives of a deceased Nigerian citizen, who died due to his burns, have approached the Indian government to help them bring back the corpse.
Obera, the uncle of the deceased Okele, said that Okele, who was a Nigerian citizen, died at the Safdarjung Hospital because of the burns he had received in the fire accident. On the other hand, the second Nigerian citizen, who sustained injury in the fire accident, is Ikeazu. He is in a very critical condition and admitted to Max Hospital in Saket.
Obera said that Ikeazu had come to India for medical treatment and Okele had come along with him as his caregiver. Although the Malviya Nagar police have been giving good cooperation to the family in solving the problem, Obera has requested the government to come forward to help the family bring back the body of Okele to Nigeria.
The number of deaths as a result of the huge fire that broke out at the five-story commercial short-term residence in South Delhi has increased to 22. Some of those who perished were foreigners from different countries who were in the area temporarily for medical care from renowned health institutions near the site.
So far, 21 people have died on the spot, with many being taken to hospital in critical condition. However, the death toll rose to 22 in the first week of June when Okele died after sustaining injuries from the fire.
All in all, over 50 people lost their lives in the raging fire. Emergency services comprising the Delhi Fire Services and police carried out an intensive rescue operation to save 49 occupants of the building.
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