ETV Bharat / bharat

Malviya Nagar Fire Tragedy: Grieving Kin Appeals To Government For Repatriation Of Nigerian Man's Body

New Delhi: After the fatal fire accident at a bed and breakfast place in the Hauz Rani region of Malviya Nagar, the relatives of a deceased Nigerian citizen, who died due to his burns, have approached the Indian government to help them bring back the corpse.

Obera, the uncle of the deceased Okele, said that Okele, who was a Nigerian citizen, died at the Safdarjung Hospital because of the burns he had received in the fire accident. On the other hand, the second Nigerian citizen, who sustained injury in the fire accident, is Ikeazu. He is in a very critical condition and admitted to Max Hospital in Saket.

Obera said that Ikeazu had come to India for medical treatment and Okele had come along with him as his caregiver. Although the Malviya Nagar police have been giving good cooperation to the family in solving the problem, Obera has requested the government to come forward to help the family bring back the body of Okele to Nigeria.