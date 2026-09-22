ETV Bharat / bharat

Malviya Nagar Fire Case: Hotelier Lavekesh Bajaj Granted 4 Weeks Interim Bail On Health Grounds

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has granted four weeks of interim bail to hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj on medical grounds in connection with the Malviya Nagar fire incident. A bench led by Justice Sachin Datta ordered his release upon the furnishing of a personal bond of Rs 25,000 and a surety of the same amount.

The High Court prohibited Bajaj from leaving the Delhi-NCR region without the court's permission. Upon reviewing his medical report, the court noted that he had undergone major abdominal surgery on August 31, and was discharged from the hospital on September 15. The report indicated that he is at risk of other health complications requiring medical management.

It is worth noting that the Delhi Police filed a chargesheet in the case on September 1. On September 3, the Saket Court took cognisance of the chargesheet, which was filed against hotel manager Jai Mishra and cook Kesar Negi along with Bajaj. Negi had been granted bail on July 27.

The Delhi Police charged the accused under sections 105, 326(g), 324(5), 125, and 287 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Bajaj was arrested on June 4, and Negi on June 6. Mishra surrendered before the court on June 8.