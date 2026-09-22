Malviya Nagar Fire Case: Hotelier Lavekesh Bajaj Granted 4 Weeks Interim Bail On Health Grounds
Noting that he had undergone major abdominal surgery on August 31, the High Court prohibited Bajaj from leaving the Delhi-NCR region without the court's permission.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 1:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has granted four weeks of interim bail to hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj on medical grounds in connection with the Malviya Nagar fire incident. A bench led by Justice Sachin Datta ordered his release upon the furnishing of a personal bond of Rs 25,000 and a surety of the same amount.
The High Court prohibited Bajaj from leaving the Delhi-NCR region without the court's permission. Upon reviewing his medical report, the court noted that he had undergone major abdominal surgery on August 31, and was discharged from the hospital on September 15. The report indicated that he is at risk of other health complications requiring medical management.
It is worth noting that the Delhi Police filed a chargesheet in the case on September 1. On September 3, the Saket Court took cognisance of the chargesheet, which was filed against hotel manager Jai Mishra and cook Kesar Negi along with Bajaj. Negi had been granted bail on July 27.
The Delhi Police charged the accused under sections 105, 326(g), 324(5), 125, and 287 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Bajaj was arrested on June 4, and Negi on June 6. Mishra surrendered before the court on June 8.
It all began when a massive fire broke out at the five-storey Flourish Stay B&B hotel in Malviya Nagar around 8 am on June 3. In this tragic incident, 22 people trapped in the basement lost their lives after being overcome by smoke and flames, and dozens of others were injured. Most of the deceased were foreign nationals. Several police personnel were also injured while exposed to the fire and smoke during rescue operations.
Reports suggest that the fire in the hotel spread due to the negligence of the cook, Kesar Negi.
After the fire broke out, Negi fled to save himself. According to police, Negi was cooking on an electric stove when it exploded. Following the blast, Negi cut off the power supply, causing the hotel's electronic doors to lock, trapping several people inside. The hotel had two rooms and only one exit route. The windows had been permanently sealed, and the main entrance was sensor-operated.
Also Read:
- Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire: Delhi Court Rejects Owner’s Plea For Interim Bail On Medical Grounds
- Delhi Court Takes Cognisance Of Chargesheet In Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire Case
- Delhi Court Grants Bail To Cook Arrested In Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire That Killed 23
- Hero Of Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire Who Saved Two People Fights For Survival