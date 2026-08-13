Mallikarjun Kharge Raises Haldwani Shuddhikaran Row In Rajya Sabha, Nadda Assures Probe
The controversy widened into a political confrontation, with Congress alleging caste discrimination and BJP distancing itself from the organisation behind the ritual.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST
New Delhi: The controversy over a 'shuddhikaran' (purification) havan performed at Haldwani's Ramlila Maidan in Uttarakhand after Congress president and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a rally on August 8 reached the Upper House on Thursday.
Raising the issue in the Rajya Sabha, the Congress president said he had addressed a public meeting at the Ramlila Maidan where lakhs of people were present. He said he had spoken only about the problems faced by the people and had not mentioned any caste or religion.
Kharge alleged that after his speech, people associated with the BJP performed a 'shuddhikaran' havan and carried out a purification ritual on the stage from which he had addressed the gathering.
#WATCH | In Rajya Sabha, LoP and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge says, "...I was in Haldwani where I made a public speech at Ramlila Maidan. Lakhs of people were there. At that time, I did not mention the name of any community or religion; I only reiterated the issues of the… pic.twitter.com/oePxPC0jBr— ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2026
"Is this the way things should happen in a democracy?" Kharge asked, questioning how the Constitution was being protected.
Kharge said he had been in Parliament for years and had never asked anyone to protect him because he belonged to the Scheduled Caste. He said he had the strength to fight and had always fought, but alleged that he was being treated as an "untouchable" through the purification ritual and had been insulted.
हम पहले से कहते आ रहे हैं कि इस देश में दलितों के लिए कोई जगह नहीं है। आखिर वहाँ 'हवन' की क्या ज़रूरत थी?— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 13, 2026
हल्द्वानी, उत्तराखण्ड के रामलीला मैदान में हर पार्टी के लोग जनसभा करते हैं, लेकिन वहाँ जो किया गया, वह हिंदू धर्म के खिलाफ़ है।
इससे यह भी साफ होता है कि BJP के लोग देश… pic.twitter.com/UNQtq5vspi
Nadda Condemns Act, Assures Investigation
Responding to Kharge, Rajya Sabha Leader of the House and Union Minister JP Nadda said what had happened was "really sad" not only for the Congress but for everyone.
Nadda said the BJP did not subscribe to such activities and "never" supported them. He assured Kharge that the incident would be investigated and said the BJP condemned what had happened.
Nadda also said it was a matter of regret that Kharge's sentiments had been hurt. However, he added that it would not be appropriate for Kharge to directly accuse the BJP of carrying out the act.
Kharge, meanwhile, said he did not want to turn the matter into a political issue. He stressed that he was a Dalit and had never pleaded with anyone to protect him. He said, "I have the strength to fight and I do fight. But you treat me as untouchable, perform 'purification' and insult me."
Congress Attacks BJP Over Haldwani Ritual
The controversy stems from a 'Shuddhi Hawan' conducted at the Ramlila Maidan on August 11 by the Shri Ram Sena Dharmarth Seva Nyas, three days after Kharge addressed a Congress 'Vijay Shankhnaad' rally there.
Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi said the incident reflected the BJP's attitude towards Dalits and questioned why a prominent Dalit leader, Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha was subjected to a purification ritual after addressing a political programme.
Pratapgarhi urged BJP president Nitin Nabin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to answer why Kharge was subjected to such treatment. He also pointed out that Kharge is over 80 years old and has served the country through a long parliamentary career.
Congress general secretary KC Venugopal called the incident "abhorrent" and said it went against the values of Dr BR Ambedkar and the Constitution.
Venugopal described Kharge as a leader who had risen to the highest levels of Indian politics from humble beginnings after overcoming numerous social barriers.
Congress MP Kumari Selja also attacked the BJP and RSS over the incident, saying the alleged purification ritual was a blatant violation of the principle of equality guaranteed by the Constitution.
Selja questioned what kind of purification was being carried out at the very place where Kharge and other Congress leaders had addressed a rally.
She said Uttarakhand needed to be "purified" of such an ideology, mindset and mentality, and criticised the state government for failing to take action when such incidents occurred.
Congress MP Rajeev Shukla described the incident as "absolutely wrong" and said it was deplorable to stoop to such a level in politics. "If Kharge-ji, who is a Dalit, addresses a meeting, what kind of behaviour is this 'purification' ritual?" Shukla asked.
He said nothing could be more disgraceful and questioned the silence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Shukla said the Chief Minister should speak on the matter.
BJP Denies Link With Group
The controversy had already triggered a political slugfest in Uttarakhand on Wednesday.
Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal alleged that the Shri Ram Sena group that conducted the ceremony was associated with the BJP. He claimed the purification ritual was performed because Kharge belongs to the Dalit community and accused the BJP of creating divisions in society in the name of caste.
Godiyal described the ritual as a crime against humanity and said it exposed what he called the fundamental ideological difference between the Congress and BJP.
He also questioned why the Nainital senior superintendent of police had not taken action against the right-wing group.
The BJP, however, strongly denied any connection with the organisation and accused the Congress of trying to malign the party for political gain.
BJP Says Slogans Hurt Sanatan Sentiments
BJP state spokesperson and Cabinet Minister Khajan Das said certain slogans were raised during Kharge's rally at the Ramlila Maidan that allegedly hurt the sentiments of the Sanatan community.
Das said the Ramlila Maidan was a place of religious significance and claimed people were angered by slogans related to another religion being raised there.
The BJP also rejected the Congress allegation that the purification ritual was linked to Kharge's caste.
Das, instead, accused the Congress of disrespecting Dalit leaders, including Sitaram Kesri, Babu Jagjivan Ram and Dr BR Ambedkar.
What Happened At Haldwani Ramlila Maidan?
Kharge addressed a Congress rally at Haldwani's Ramlila Maidan on August 8 as part of the party's preparations for the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections.
The Congress used the rally to launch its election campaign and promised young voters that, if voted to power, it would employ without corruption or political recommendations.
Three days later, on August 11, the Shri Ram Sena Dharmarth Seva Nyas conducted a 'Shuddhi Hawan' at the same venue.
Members of the organisation said a political programme had been held there a few days earlier during which slogans were allegedly raised that, according to them, should not have been raised at the venue.
The organisation said the Ramlila Maidan is a cultural platform and that such political programmes should not be allowed there, irrespective of which political party organises them. It said the havan was conducted to purify the stage.
The controversy comes as both the BJP and Congress intensify their preparations for the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections.
National leaders of both parties have been visiting the state, addressing public meetings and strengthening their organisations ahead of the polls.
The Congress has sought to turn the Haldwani incident into a larger political issue, while the BJP has denied any involvement in the purification ceremony and said the allegations are being made for political gains.
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