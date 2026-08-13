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Mallikarjun Kharge Raises Haldwani Shuddhikaran Row In Rajya Sabha, Nadda Assures Probe

New Delhi: The controversy over a 'shuddhikaran' (purification) havan performed at Haldwani's Ramlila Maidan in Uttarakhand after Congress president and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a rally on August 8 reached the Upper House on Thursday.

Raising the issue in the Rajya Sabha, the Congress president said he had addressed a public meeting at the Ramlila Maidan where lakhs of people were present. He said he had spoken only about the problems faced by the people and had not mentioned any caste or religion.

Kharge alleged that after his speech, people associated with the BJP performed a 'shuddhikaran' havan and carried out a purification ritual on the stage from which he had addressed the gathering.

"Is this the way things should happen in a democracy?" Kharge asked, questioning how the Constitution was being protected.

Kharge said he had been in Parliament for years and had never asked anyone to protect him because he belonged to the Scheduled Caste. He said he had the strength to fight and had always fought, but alleged that he was being treated as an "untouchable" through the purification ritual and had been insulted.

Nadda Condemns Act, Assures Investigation

Responding to Kharge, Rajya Sabha Leader of the House and Union Minister JP Nadda said what had happened was "really sad" not only for the Congress but for everyone.

Nadda said the BJP did not subscribe to such activities and "never" supported them. He assured Kharge that the incident would be investigated and said the BJP condemned what had happened.

Nadda also said it was a matter of regret that Kharge's sentiments had been hurt. However, he added that it would not be appropriate for Kharge to directly accuse the BJP of carrying out the act.

Kharge, meanwhile, said he did not want to turn the matter into a political issue. He stressed that he was a Dalit and had never pleaded with anyone to protect him. He said, "I have the strength to fight and I do fight. But you treat me as untouchable, perform 'purification' and insult me."

Congress Attacks BJP Over Haldwani Ritual

The controversy stems from a 'Shuddhi Hawan' conducted at the Ramlila Maidan on August 11 by the Shri Ram Sena Dharmarth Seva Nyas, three days after Kharge addressed a Congress 'Vijay Shankhnaad' rally there.

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi said the incident reflected the BJP's attitude towards Dalits and questioned why a prominent Dalit leader, Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha was subjected to a purification ritual after addressing a political programme.

Pratapgarhi urged BJP president Nitin Nabin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to answer why Kharge was subjected to such treatment. He also pointed out that Kharge is over 80 years old and has served the country through a long parliamentary career.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal called the incident "abhorrent" and said it went against the values of Dr BR Ambedkar and the Constitution.

Venugopal described Kharge as a leader who had risen to the highest levels of Indian politics from humble beginnings after overcoming numerous social barriers.

Congress MP Kumari Selja also attacked the BJP and RSS over the incident, saying the alleged purification ritual was a blatant violation of the principle of equality guaranteed by the Constitution.

Selja questioned what kind of purification was being carried out at the very place where Kharge and other Congress leaders had addressed a rally.

She said Uttarakhand needed to be "purified" of such an ideology, mindset and mentality, and criticised the state government for failing to take action when such incidents occurred.