ETV Bharat / bharat

Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Skip Red Fort Independence Day Event For Second Consecutive Year

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday remained absent from the 80th Independence Day celebrations led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort for the second consecutive year.

The top Congress leaders had also skipped the ceremony last year, continuing a trend that has drawn attention amid strained relations between the government and the Opposition.

The issue of LoP Rahul Gandhi’s seating had triggered a controversy during the 2024 Independence Day celebrations. Despite being the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and holding Cabinet ministerial status, Rahul Gandhi was seated in the second-last row, contrary to the usual protocol.

The Opposition had strongly objected to the seating arrangement, alleging that it was disrespectful to the Congress leader. The Defence Ministry, which was responsible for organising the event, however, said the seating plan had been modified to accommodate Olympians attending the ceremony.

Under the established protocol, the Leader of Opposition is generally seated in the front row during important ceremonial functions.