Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Skip Red Fort Independence Day Event For Second Consecutive Year
Their absence comes against the backdrop of heightened political tensions between the ruling BJP and Opposition parties.
Published : August 15, 2026 at 12:16 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday remained absent from the 80th Independence Day celebrations led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort for the second consecutive year.
The top Congress leaders had also skipped the ceremony last year, continuing a trend that has drawn attention amid strained relations between the government and the Opposition.
The issue of LoP Rahul Gandhi’s seating had triggered a controversy during the 2024 Independence Day celebrations. Despite being the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and holding Cabinet ministerial status, Rahul Gandhi was seated in the second-last row, contrary to the usual protocol.
The Opposition had strongly objected to the seating arrangement, alleging that it was disrespectful to the Congress leader. The Defence Ministry, which was responsible for organising the event, however, said the seating plan had been modified to accommodate Olympians attending the ceremony.
Under the established protocol, the Leader of Opposition is generally seated in the front row during important ceremonial functions.
Kharge and Gandhi's latest absence comes against the backdrop of heightened political tensions between the ruling BJP and Opposition parties following the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which concluded on August 13.
The session was marked by repeated disruptions and low productivity, with the government and Opposition blaming each other for the deadlock. Twelve Bills were passed during the session, while detailed discussion was held on only one legislation related to preventing paper leaks. Differences between the two sides were also evident after the session, with the Congress, along with the Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party, boycotting the customary tea party hosted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla after the House was adjourned sine die.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag and addressed the nation from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort in the national Capital as India celebrated its 80th Independence Day.
The unfurling of the Tricolour was followed by a 21-gun salute, while a ceremonial showering of flowers from a helicopter also took place as part of the Independence Day celebrations.
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