ETV Bharat / bharat

Malicious Online Ads Raise Cyber-Surveillance Concerns For India; I4C Flags Growing Threats

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The alleged use of online advertisements by an Israeli digital advertising agency to track internet users and facilitate spyware attacks has raised fresh questions about the security of India’s rapidly expanding digital ecosystem, where advertisements, mobile applications and third-party advertising networks can become potential entry points for cybercriminals and surveillance operators.



Two research organisations, Canada-based Citizen Lab and US advertising security firm Confiant, have alleged that Israeli company Discover-Tech used an extensive advertising network to identify and track internet users and, in some cases, help deliver spyware developed by Candiru, an Israeli surveillance technology company blacklisted by the US government in 2021.

According to their findings, Discover-Tech’s advertisements reached more than 1,20,000 websites and 75,000 applications through advertising partnerships. Some malicious advertisements allegedly enabled spyware delivery without requiring users to click on them. Google and advertising technology companies subsequently took action against Discover-Tech over alleged policy violations, according to the report.



Although the investigation has not established a direct link between Discover-Tech and cyberattacks in India, the findings underline a wider security concern---digital advertising infrastructure can potentially be exploited to monitor users, identify valuable targets and facilitate attacks on devices.



“For India, where government services, financial transactions, businesses and everyday communication increasingly depend on digital platforms, the issue extends beyond conventional online fraud to the protection of sensitive information and critical digital infrastructure,” said Kunwar Vikram Singh, a renowned cyber security expert and chairman of Lancers Network Limited, a Risk Consulting Corporation.



Singh who was also the advisor (Internal Security) to former Prime Minister late Chandra Shekhar, said that India faces different formats of cyber threats from forces inimical to India’s security on a very large scale.



I4C flags malicious advertisements and applications



India has already witnessed instances in which advertisements and online promotional campaigns have been exploited to distribute malicious applications.

Kunwar Vikram Singh, renowned cyber security expert (ETV Bharat) The larger concern: tracking without an obvious warningThe Discover-Tech investigation raises a more complex question than whether an advertisement contains a fraudulent link.According to Citizen Lab and Confiant, the Israeli firm’s network allegedly enabled user identification and tracking through advertising technology, including data-sharing arrangements known as cookie matching. Some advertisements reportedly needed only to load on a webpage for the tracking process to begin.“Advertising identifiers, browsing patterns and location-related information can potentially help build profiles of individuals. When combined with other information, such data may assist malicious actors in identifying targets for phishing, device compromise or more sophisticated surveillance operations,” said an official from I4C who did not wish to be named.I4C and CERT-In have a role in the responseThe I4C is positioned to help coordinate India’s response to such emerging threats through cybercrime analysis, cooperation with technology companies and the sharing of threat intelligence with law-enforcement agencies.According to the official, I4C’s National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit examines reported cybercrime patterns and shares relevant information with stakeholders, including technology platforms and financial institutions.The Centre also operates the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System.According to the government data, the financial cyber-fraud response system had helped save more than Rs 11,158 crore across over 32.80 lakh complaints up to June 30, 2026. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) also plays a crucial role in issuing cybersecurity advisories and facilitating responses to threats affecting information systems.“The emerging challenge is to extend this coordinated approach beyond conventional fraudulent links and malicious downloads to potentially abusive advertising supply chains, third-party tracking technologies and the exploitation of legitimate online platforms,” Singh added. In September 2026, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), functioning under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, flagged a rise in financial fraud involving malicious Android applications advertised on Facebook and Instagram. According to an advisory, the applications were promoted under names such as Night Play, Reloop, Kyss, Vimo, Rivo, Nexo and Vixa.Users were encouraged to download application packages from external websites. Once installed, some applications could exploit accessibility permissions to gain extensive control over devices, facilitate unauthorised financial transactions and resist removal.While this campaign is not evidence of spyware attacks comparable to those alleged against Discover-Tech, it demonstrates how advertising platforms can be used to bring malicious software within reach of unsuspecting users, said Singh.In August, when India instructed Google to shut down hundreds of Firebase accounts allegedly misused in online banking scams, the I4C identified at least 57 Firebase-hosted websites during August that distributed malware or collected sensitive financial information.Fraudsters reportedly used the infrastructure to impersonate banks and government programmes, including PM-KISAN, and induce Android users to download malicious applications or disclose financial details.The Discover-Tech investigation raises a more complex question than whether an advertisement contains a fraudulent link.According to Citizen Lab and Confiant, the Israeli firm’s network allegedly enabled user identification and tracking through advertising technology, including data-sharing arrangements known as cookie matching. Some advertisements reportedly needed only to load on a webpage for the tracking process to begin.“Advertising identifiers, browsing patterns and location-related information can potentially help build profiles of individuals. When combined with other information, such data may assist malicious actors in identifying targets for phishing, device compromise or more sophisticated surveillance operations,” said an official from I4C who did not wish to be named.The I4C is positioned to help coordinate India’s response to such emerging threats through cybercrime analysis, cooperation with technology companies and the sharing of threat intelligence with law-enforcement agencies.According to the official, I4C’s National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit examines reported cybercrime patterns and shares relevant information with stakeholders, including technology platforms and financial institutions.The Centre also operates the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System.According to the government data, the financial cyber-fraud response system had helped save more than Rs 11,158 crore across over 32.80 lakh complaints up to June 30, 2026. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) also plays a crucial role in issuing cybersecurity advisories and facilitating responses to threats affecting information systems.“The emerging challenge is to extend this coordinated approach beyond conventional fraudulent links and malicious downloads to potentially abusive advertising supply chains, third-party tracking technologies and the exploitation of legitimate online platforms,” Singh added.