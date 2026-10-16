Malicious Online Ads Raise Cyber-Surveillance Concerns For India; I4C Flags Growing Threats
Israeli firm’s alleged spyware-linked advertising network highlights risks to Indian users, government systems and sensitive institutions, reports ETV Bharat's Gautam Debroy.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The alleged use of online advertisements by an Israeli digital advertising agency to track internet users and facilitate spyware attacks has raised fresh questions about the security of India’s rapidly expanding digital ecosystem, where advertisements, mobile applications and third-party advertising networks can become potential entry points for cybercriminals and surveillance operators.
Two research organisations, Canada-based Citizen Lab and US advertising security firm Confiant, have alleged that Israeli company Discover-Tech used an extensive advertising network to identify and track internet users and, in some cases, help deliver spyware developed by Candiru, an Israeli surveillance technology company blacklisted by the US government in 2021.
According to their findings, Discover-Tech’s advertisements reached more than 1,20,000 websites and 75,000 applications through advertising partnerships. Some malicious advertisements allegedly enabled spyware delivery without requiring users to click on them. Google and advertising technology companies subsequently took action against Discover-Tech over alleged policy violations, according to the report.
Although the investigation has not established a direct link between Discover-Tech and cyberattacks in India, the findings underline a wider security concern---digital advertising infrastructure can potentially be exploited to monitor users, identify valuable targets and facilitate attacks on devices.
“For India, where government services, financial transactions, businesses and everyday communication increasingly depend on digital platforms, the issue extends beyond conventional online fraud to the protection of sensitive information and critical digital infrastructure,” said Kunwar Vikram Singh, a renowned cyber security expert and chairman of Lancers Network Limited, a Risk Consulting Corporation.
Singh who was also the advisor (Internal Security) to former Prime Minister late Chandra Shekhar, said that India faces different formats of cyber threats from forces inimical to India’s security on a very large scale.
I4C flags malicious advertisements and applications
India has already witnessed instances in which advertisements and online promotional campaigns have been exploited to distribute malicious applications.
Need for greater scrutiny of advertising networks
The Discover-Tech findings also raise questions about the responsibilities of advertising exchanges, publishers, application developers and technology companies that distribute advertisements across extensive digital networks.
According to Singh, during Operation Sindoor also forces inimical to India’s security did several abortive attempts to breach India’s online security system from across the border.
“India’s response could involve closer scrutiny of advertising intermediaries, faster sharing of malicious-advertisement indicators, improved monitoring of suspicious third-party code and stronger safeguards for devices used by government officials and other high-risk individuals,” he said.
The I4C, however, advised that users should avoid installing applications from unverified websites, review unnecessary accessibility permissions and keep operating systems and security software updated.
“Suspected cybercrime can be reported through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, while financial cyber fraud should be reported promptly through helpline 1930,” the I4C stated.
Also Read
Apple Sends Spyware Alert To Users In 110 Countries: Know What To Do If You Get The Warning