ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE Says Re-evaluation Portal Recorded Over 28,000 Successful Submissions

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi interacts with a group of CBSE Class 12 students who had raised concerns over their examination marks, in New Delhi on May 31, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday said that its re-evaluation portal recorded over 28,000 successful submissions by 10 PM.

"CBSE verification & Re-evaluation Portal update. The portal is currently supporting nearly 14000 concurrent users, with over 28000 successful submissions as of 10 pm today," CBSE said in a post on X late Tuesday.

"Based on student feedback, further improvements--including extended session time limits--have been implemented to enhance user experience. Our teams remain on constant watch to ensure a secure, reliable, and student-friendly platform," the Board wrote.

In an earlier post, the CBSE said that "malicious actors" attempted to disrupt services on its re-evaluation portal through a barrage of cyberattacks, including a denial-of-service attack that caused 1.5 million hits on the platform within two minutes and more than one lakh attempts at unauthorised file access.

The development comes amid continued scrutiny of CBSE's digital infrastructure following reports of technical glitches in its post-result services and concerns raised by students regarding discrepancies in answer-sheet evaluation under the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

Earlier on Tuesday, the CBSE opened the online portal to verify issues observed in scanned copies of answer books and to re-evaluate answers for students dissatisfied with their Class 12 board exam evaluation.

According to the board, the facility is available only to those students who have obtained scanned copies of their evaluated answer books.

"The portal for applying for verification of issues observed in supplied scanned copy of answer book and re-evaluation of answers has been made live on June 2, 2026. Students can avail the facility of verification of issue(s) observed in supplied scanned copy of answer book, if any and re-evaluation of answer(s) if not satisfied with the evaluation," the CBSE said.

The portal will remain open from June 2 to June 6 (midnight), and no offline applications or requests submitted after the deadline will be accepted.

Students will have to log in through the CBSE website using their Aadhaar number and submit applications online. The board said the entire process, including payment of fees, will be conducted digitally.