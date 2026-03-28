ETV Bharat / bharat

Maldivian Marks 18 Years in India, Eyes Growth Amid Strong Tourism, Diaspora Links

Thiruvananthapuram: Marking nearly two decades of connectivity with India, Maldivian, the national arrier of the Maldives, reaffirmed its strategic focus on the Indian market, underlining its role in supporting tourism, trade, and community links between the two countries.

The airline currently operates five weekly flights each to Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, providing crucial connectivity for travellers. Top officials noted that India remains one of the most significant source markets for the Maldives, with approximately 10,000 Indian tourists visiting annually.

Highlighting the strong bilateral ties, airline representatives pointed out that nearly 100,000 Indians live and work in the Maldives, in a country with a population of around 500,000. The Indian community plays a vital role across sectors such as healthcare, education, and labour, further strengthening the demand for regular air connectivity.

Officials also emphasised that Maldivian is working closely with Indian travel agencies through joint promotional campaigns and curated packages, offering a wide range of options - from budget guest houses to luxury resorts in standout islands.

Travel packages currently cater to diverse segments, covering 10–20 resort stays to over 90 guest house experiences, making the Maldives accessible to a broader spectrum of Indian travellers.

The Maldives continues to see robust tourism growth, with over 2.2 million tourist arrivals, contributing nearly 60% to the country’s GDP.