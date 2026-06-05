ETV Bharat / bharat

Malda Reloading: How West Bengal Govt Plans To Lift District Using Mango, History, Touristry

Malda: The district administration has begun formulating a strategy to introduce a novel dimension to the tourism industry by weaving the history of ancient Bengal with tales of Malda's legendary mangoes. District officials said the initiative aims to pique public curiosity about the district, which has largely remained unexplored as a tourist destination. While admitting that the matter is currently at a preliminary stage, they said if successfully implemented, it holds potential to bring about a turnaround in Malda's economy.

Malda has a rich history. Once known as Gauda — located in present-day English Bazar — it was once ruled by the Gupta dynasty. Subsequently, Shashanka established the kingdom of Gauda. The Pala and Sena dynasties followed as sovereigns of the Gauda Empire, after whom came the Bengal Sultanate.

Architectural remnants of various dynasties can still be found in Gauda; although, with the passage of time, many of these are now dilapidated. But ancient historical architecture is not limited to Gauda; numerous such structures can be observed across various locations, including Adina in Gazole, Pandua, Puratan Malda, and Habibpur.

Incumbent English Bazar Municipality Chairman Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury had tried to place the district's rich history on the tourism map when, as the English Bazar MLA, he was made the state's Tourism Minister in 2013. But shortly after he began work on the initiative, he was moved to a different Cabinet post, and the plan got shelved.

Now, the new state government is devising multiple strategies to elevate Malda's tourism profile, using the district's history and its mangoes as motifs. An effort is currently underway to weave these two elements into a cohesive narrative.

How will this be achieved? Alongside the district's existing historical monuments, a specific mango orchard will be selected and developed as a "model site". It will feature exhibits detailing the history of mangoes, the various indigenous varieties, descriptions of mango-based culinary products, etc.