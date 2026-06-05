Malda Reloading: How West Bengal Govt Plans To Lift District Using Mango, History, Touristry
Plans are afoot to develop accommodations in orchards close to heritage structures as 'model sites', offering tourists a chance to explore both, reports Partha Das.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
Malda: The district administration has begun formulating a strategy to introduce a novel dimension to the tourism industry by weaving the history of ancient Bengal with tales of Malda's legendary mangoes. District officials said the initiative aims to pique public curiosity about the district, which has largely remained unexplored as a tourist destination. While admitting that the matter is currently at a preliminary stage, they said if successfully implemented, it holds potential to bring about a turnaround in Malda's economy.
Malda has a rich history. Once known as Gauda — located in present-day English Bazar — it was once ruled by the Gupta dynasty. Subsequently, Shashanka established the kingdom of Gauda. The Pala and Sena dynasties followed as sovereigns of the Gauda Empire, after whom came the Bengal Sultanate.
Architectural remnants of various dynasties can still be found in Gauda; although, with the passage of time, many of these are now dilapidated. But ancient historical architecture is not limited to Gauda; numerous such structures can be observed across various locations, including Adina in Gazole, Pandua, Puratan Malda, and Habibpur.
Incumbent English Bazar Municipality Chairman Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury had tried to place the district's rich history on the tourism map when, as the English Bazar MLA, he was made the state's Tourism Minister in 2013. But shortly after he began work on the initiative, he was moved to a different Cabinet post, and the plan got shelved.
Now, the new state government is devising multiple strategies to elevate Malda's tourism profile, using the district's history and its mangoes as motifs. An effort is currently underway to weave these two elements into a cohesive narrative.
How will this be achieved? Alongside the district's existing historical monuments, a specific mango orchard will be selected and developed as a "model site". It will feature exhibits detailing the history of mangoes, the various indigenous varieties, descriptions of mango-based culinary products, etc.
Tourists visiting the site will be able to access a wealth of information regarding Malda's mangoes, while simultaneously exploring heritage structures located in the orchard's vicinity. Administrative officials believe that if a synergy can be established between Malda's history and its mangoes, it will give tourism a huge boost.
The district produces several mango varieties, with three — Khirsapati (also known as Himsagar), Lakshmanbhog, and Fazli — having already received GI (Geographical Indication) tags. Efforts are underway to market these varieties through e-commerce platforms. This initiative is expected to boost the branding of Malda's mangoes, both domestically and internationally.
Other strategies to promote Malda's mangoes are also on the anvil. Since mango orchards are scattered across every administrative block of the district, the hunt is on to make arrangements for tourist accommodation and dining inside orchards nearby historical monuments, effectively allowing the administration to 'kill two birds with one stone'.
District Magistrate Rajanvir Singh Kapur said, "We have many plans involving Malda's mangoes. To implement these, we are taking concrete steps, beginning with the formation of an 11-member committee." According to sources, the committee, which will formulate and execute all plans pertaining to the district's mangoes, history, and tourism sectors, will be headed by the District Magistrate.
Ujjal Saha, President of the Malda Mango Association, expressed his enthusiasm upon learning of the administration's plans. He remarked, "If this initiative proves successful, it will have a substantial impact on Malda's economy. On one hand, it will bolster the branding of the district's mangoes both at home and abroad; on the other, it will allow tourists to discover the district's ancient history. This will lead to increased employment opportunities within the district, benefiting many young men and women."
He added, "But to truly boost tourism in the district, the immediate priority must be the construction of hotels or homestays at key tourist destinations. A robust transportation and connectivity network is essential. It would be highly beneficial if the administration were to focus its attention on these areas."
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