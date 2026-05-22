ETV Bharat / bharat

Malda, West Bengal's Mango Capital, Stares At Production Shortfall This Season

Mango yield in Malda district affected by high number of young fruits shed by trees ( ETV Bharat )

Malda: Malda, the capital of West Bengal's mango production, is expected to witness a significant shortfall this season. With the first round of harvesting currently in progress across the district, the state Horticulture Department is blaming unexpectedly high number of fruits shed by the trees at an early stage for the predicament. Early in the season, farmers in the district were very happy as trees in the mango orchards that cover large parts of the district bore healthy blossoms, locally called mukul, that too, in two waves. This raised the expectation of a record yield, significantly surpassing last year's production. But as time passed, their hopes turned to disappointment. Far from achieving a record yield, this year's mango production will not even come close to matching last season's output, according to farmers. Samanta Layek, Deputy Director, Department of Horticulture and Food Processing, Malda, told ETV Bharat that about 20 per cent of trees that bore healthy blossoms did not develop properly later on. This is causing a dip in mango production across districts. "This year, blossoms appeared on the trees in two distinct phases. Seeing the orchards brimming with blossoms made us optimistic that the yield would be massive. However, the blossoms did not develop properly on about 20 per cent of the trees. Nevertheless, on those trees where the blossoms developed well, the fruit yield is excellent," he added. The district has 31,200 hectares under mango cultivation, with varieties like Himsagar, Langra, Fajli, Gopalbhog, Lakshmanbhog and Amrapali among the popular varieties. Malda mangoes are in great demand not only across the country but also abroad. "Of these varieties, we observed that Langra trees tended to shed more young fruits. The yield for the remaining varieties is satisfactory. We are expecting the total mango production in the district this year to reach 3 lakh metric tonnes, 70,000 metric tonnes less than last year," Layek said. Initiatives to Boost Mango Production