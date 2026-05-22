Malda, West Bengal's Mango Capital, Stares At Production Shortfall This Season
Horticulture Department officials attribute the shortfall to high number of young fruits shed especially by Langda mango trees, reports Partha Das.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 1:18 PM IST
Malda: Malda, the capital of West Bengal's mango production, is expected to witness a significant shortfall this season. With the first round of harvesting currently in progress across the district, the state Horticulture Department is blaming unexpectedly high number of fruits shed by the trees at an early stage for the predicament.
Early in the season, farmers in the district were very happy as trees in the mango orchards that cover large parts of the district bore healthy blossoms, locally called mukul, that too, in two waves. This raised the expectation of a record yield, significantly surpassing last year's production. But as time passed, their hopes turned to disappointment. Far from achieving a record yield, this year's mango production will not even come close to matching last season's output, according to farmers.
Samanta Layek, Deputy Director, Department of Horticulture and Food Processing, Malda, told ETV Bharat that about 20 per cent of trees that bore healthy blossoms did not develop properly later on. This is causing a dip in mango production across districts.
"This year, blossoms appeared on the trees in two distinct phases. Seeing the orchards brimming with blossoms made us optimistic that the yield would be massive. However, the blossoms did not develop properly on about 20 per cent of the trees. Nevertheless, on those trees where the blossoms developed well, the fruit yield is excellent," he added.
The district has 31,200 hectares under mango cultivation, with varieties like Himsagar, Langra, Fajli, Gopalbhog, Lakshmanbhog and Amrapali among the popular varieties. Malda mangoes are in great demand not only across the country but also abroad.
"Of these varieties, we observed that Langra trees tended to shed more young fruits. The yield for the remaining varieties is satisfactory. We are expecting the total mango production in the district this year to reach 3 lakh metric tonnes, 70,000 metric tonnes less than last year," Layek said.
Initiatives to Boost Mango Production
He further said mango yields fluctuate due to natural uncertainties. Some years the yield is high, in others, it's less. "To overcome this fluctuation, this year we convinced farmers to grow quality mangoes that fetch a good price, in additon to educating them on effective pest management and imprtance of organic fertilisers," he said.
In collaboration with the district administration, the Krishi Vigyan Kendra and Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture (CISH), the Horticulture Department has undertaken an initiative to issue 'Hortinet' certificates to farmers. "We are providing them with guidance on various aspects, such as when and how to apply organic fertilisers, the appropriate quantities, and — in the event of pest infestations — which pesticides to apply, and how. Our objective is to further enhance the quality of the mangoes produced," he said.
This year, the department introduced the 'bagging system' in about 50-60 orchards. "We did this because a few days ago, the district experienced overcast weather and rainfall, which caused fruit shedding, after which, fruit borers and mealybugs infested certain areas. Fruit borer infestations cause mangoes to drop to the ground prematurely. If such instances are observed, it is advisable to bury the fallen fruit. This prevents the insect larvae from causing further damage. In cases of severe mealybug infestation, it is recommended to spray a suitable pesticide mixed with a 'sticker' (an adjuvant) to ensure effective adhesion," he added.
Malda Mango Association president Ujjal Saha said, "Due to weather fluctuations, mango trees blossomed in two phases this year. It caused us concern. But with guidance from the District Horticulture Department and scientists of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, we overcame our concerns. We followed their guidance strictly. This yielded positive results," he said.
He added that the district has a potential to produce 5 lakh metric tonnes of mangoes annually, provided natural uncertainties and infestations are managed properly. "This year we anticipated that mango production would reach 4 lakh metric tonnes. However, after the mangoes began to set, the trees started shedding young fruits. Certain pests are also infesting the area. We are maintaining constant contact with officials and scientists on this. Nevertheless, based on the mangoes currently remaining on the trees, we estimate that — barring any major natural calamity — this year's yield will likely range between 3-3.5 lakh metric tonnes. Orders have started coming in from various states, and harvesting has commenced. We have urged mango farmers not to harvest the fruit before it has fully matured, nor to use carbide for artificial ripening."
Vivek Mondal, a mango farmer from Old Malda, expects a good price for his mangoes this season owing to the production shortfall. "I have not begun harvesting mangoes on my farm yet, because harvesting them before they are fully mature won't yield a good price. Given the lower production, prices are bound to be higher. Wholesalers from Assam have already reached out to me. Market conditions are currently strong; nevertheless, I will wait a few more days," he said.
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