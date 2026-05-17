ETV Bharat / bharat

Malda Administration Starts Acquiring Land For Indo-Bangladesh Border Fencing

The new Chief Minister has immediately made a move to resolve the issue. Malda’s District Magistrate Rajanvir Singh Kapur held a meeting with the administrative and BSF officers last Thursday after which the land survey work along the border commenced. This work is currently going on in the Habibpur area.

Sources said that the Union Home Ministry has been requesting land from the state government to erect a three-tier barbed wire fence along the unfenced Indo-Bangladesh border for a long time. There have been allegations that the previous All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) led government dragged its feet on the issue.

During the recent election campaign in Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had promised to ensure adequate border security in the interest of national safety if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power.

The unfenced border in the Malda district is notorious for illegal infiltration, trafficking of counterfeit currency along with smuggling of narcotics and weapons. Although West Bengal shares an approximately 569 km border with Bangladesh, the nation’s attention remains focused primarily on the 33 km stretch within this district.

Malda : The local administration in Malda has started acquiring land for erecting a barbed wire fence along the Indo-Bangladesh border. The action follows Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari setting a 45-day deadline for land acquisition and handing it over to the Border Security Force (BSF).

Officials in a meeting at the border (ETV Bharat)

Malda district shares a 172 km border with Bangladesh of which approximately 33 km remains unguarded. The majority of this stretch consists of low-lying terrain and also includes a 3 km riverine border. A minimum of 260 acres of land is required to erect a barbed-wire fence along these unguarded segments.

Last year, the previous government had released Rs 52 crore to the district for land acquisition. However, only 10 acres were acquired till now. Officials of the Department of Land and Land Reforms are now working feverishly to secure the remaining land within the stipulated timeframe. There are 12 teams operating within the Habibpur block that accounts for the longest stretch of the border within the entire district. Areas such as Bhabanipur and Agra Harishchandrapur in the block remain unguarded.

Land measurement and surveying operations are underway in these villages under the supervision of the Block Land and Land Reforms Officer Swapan Tarafdar who disclosed, “Our block comprises 29.3 km of unprotected border. The process of demarcating the land boundaries in this area is currently underway. We are working on a war footing even amidst challenging environmental conditions. We have received a good response from the residents of the border areas that are ready to surrender their land for the sake of national security. We will hand over the land to the BSF within the stipulated timeframe. The actual construction of the barbed-wire fencing will be executed by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD). The process of compensating those whose land is being acquired is set to commence from next week.”

One of the land owners, Ananta Mandal of Bhabanipur village said, “We are four brothers, and the government is acquiring a total of 17 kathas of land belonging to us collectively. Until now, our village lay within an unprotected border zone. Bangladeshi miscreants would frequently use this route to smuggle cattle, often assaulting the villagers and even attacking them with sharp edged weapons. Those days are finally over.”

Another resident of the same village, Gopal Das remarked, “People from the neighbouring country would frequently raid our fields and steal our ripened paddy crops. After toiling for three months to cultivate the paddy, we would often be forced to return from our fields empty handed just when it was time to harvest. Once the fencing is complete, we will no longer face difficulties in cultivating our land and once the designated border line is established, we will be free from the hassles previously associated with timings of going to the fields and returning.”