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Malaysia Airlines Flight Diverted To Chennai, Full Emergency Declared

The flight with 186 persons on board landed safely and appropriate emergency response arrangements were activated in the airport.

Malaysia Airlines Flight Diverted To Chennai, Full Emergency Declared
Reoresentational Image (IANS)
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By PTI

Published : September 7, 2026 at 6:45 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Chennai: A Malaysia Airlines bound to Jeddah from Kuala Lumpur was on Monday diverted to Chennai following a technical issue involving its engine and a full emergency was declared, an official said.

Malaysia Airlines MH 156 with 186 persons on board landed safely and appropriate emergency response arrangements were activated in the airport here, he said.

There was a technical issue "involving Engine No.2." "Further assessment of the aircraft and the technical issue is being carried out by the airline and relevant technical teams," the spokesperson said, adding operations are normal.

More details to follow...

  1. Air India Express Flight Returned to Cochin After Engine Oil Pressure Warning
  2. IndiGo Doha-Bengaluru Flight Diverted To Muscat After Pilot Feels Unwell

TAGGED:

MALAYSIA AIRLINES DIVERTED
FLIGHT DIVERTED TO CHENNAI
MALAYSIA AIRLINES BOUND TO JEDDAH
MALAYSIA AIRLINES

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